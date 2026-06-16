Longtime Screamo Guitarist Zach Roach Has Died

Longtime screamo guitarist Zach Roach, most well-known for his time with Senses Fail, has died. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

Following Roach’s passing, a Meal Train campaign has been launched to help his family. “In the wake of the unexpected loss of Zack Roach, we are coming together to support his boys, Cain and Ramsey, as well as their mother, Shaila, and her mama, Bobbie, during this difficult time,” reads a description of the online fundraiser.

Videos by VICE

“Many knew Zack as a guitarist, teacher, mentor, and friend, but above all else, he was Cain and Ramsey’s dad,” the message continues. “As they navigate the days and weeks ahead, we’d like to help ease some of the daily burdens by providing meals and practical support for the household.”

It is not clear how old Zach Roach was at the time of his death

“If you would like to help, please consider signing up to provide a meal,” the Meal Train statement adds. “Your kindness and generosity will allow the family more time and space to focus on caring for one another and finding their footing in the midst of this loss. Thank you for helping surround Cain, Ramsey, Shaila, and Bobbie with love and support.”

Roach was a longtime screamo guitarist who played in Senses Fail from 2009 until 2016. He also played in bands like Spirit Of The Stairs and Team Tremolo. Notably, Senses Fail frontman Buddy Nielsen has since confirmed Roach’s death in an Instagram post.

“Yesterday, Zack Roach, who played guitar for Senses Fail from like 2009 until about 2016, was a part of like [the] Renacer era and Pull The Thorns From Your Heart,” Nielsen said, “wrote a lot of the songs on those two records — and yeah, he passed away.”

Play video

“So super sad, sending love out to his family,” Nielsen added. “He had two children. And you know, just super sad to hear it and send good vibes their way. I think there’s a meal train they’re doing, I’ll post about it if I get any other information for anyone that knew him and loved him.”

In the post’s caption, Nielson wrote, “We lost one of the most talented and kindest people I have ever know. RIP to Zack, he was also one of the most hilarious people so I’m sure he’s laughing at me tagging is insta name @cruisethewang I love you.”

Finally, Nielsen quipped, “Please say hi to my Mom she always loved you so much. Sending love out to his children and @shaila_roach.”