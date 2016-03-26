Look at the Apparition of Satan in This Guy’s Steak

Is it possible to witness the very presence of an otherworldly being in a single, magnificent piece of beef? At one point or another, we’ve all come across a potato chip that resembles Margaret Thatcher or a splotch of grease that looks like the distended corpse of Rum Tum Tugger, but what about something so undeniably blood-curdling that it can only be explained as the embodiment of evil itself?

No, we’re not talking some metaphorical bullshit, like feeling the presence of God after taking a bite of a perfectly scrambled egg. We’re talking about a fire-and-brimstone, murder-your-own-child-in-the-name-of-your-faith kind of sign—but one embodied in your steak frites. And it sure is glorious!

Here’s how it all went down: Some lucky individual in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur has taken to the Internet to show off a rib eye steak in which he believes the marbling has formed an image of the Devil—as in Lucifer, Beelzebub, and Mephistopheles. That dude.

Local news website El Metichon noticed the very unholy steak and posted it to Facebook this Wednesday. In the posting, El Metichon reports that the steak was purchased from SuKarne, Mexico’s largest meat producer, and asks readers what they make of it: “We’ve received this image where the devil appears in a rib steak from SuKarne. What do you think?”

#BajaCaliforniaSur – Nos llega por un inbox esta imagen donde el diablo se aparece en una chuleta de la empresa de SUKARNE, buena publicidad para la empresa en esta #SemanaSanta y usted que opina? Posted by EL METICHON on Wednesday, March 23, 2016

It’s unknown whether or not the steak was eaten or if said act could be considered blasphemous (or the opposite thereof), but it seems clear as day that the Prince of Darkness probably had some hand in this particular steak’s creation.

Now if only we could find some seitan that looks like Satan, we’d have all bases covered.