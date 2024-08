On Tuesday afternoon in New York, former President Donald Trump was charged with 34 counts in an indictment that accuses him of falsifying business records related to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump pled not guilty.

Look at the first-ever photographs of a U.S. president charged with a crime.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump exits Trump Tower to attend court for his arraignment on April 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai / GC Images)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court on April 04, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

With the indictment, former U.S. President Trump becomes the first former U.S. president in history to be charged with a criminal offense. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Former US president Donald Trump looks on as he appears in court at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 4, 2023. (Photo by SETH WENIG / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)