Look at These Photos of Shirtless Irish Farmers Snuggling Baby Animals

Terry believes the worst stereotype about farmers is “farmer’s tan.”

Besides cuddling in bed, Stephen likes to take dates out “Latin dancing.”

Can’t find any ducklings? Stick Aodhgan in there!

Barry: “I feel that Irish farmers have been misrepresented.”

Enjoying a lively afternoon of male bonding on a tractor, Stephen, Jason, Gareth, George, Kieran, and Andrew are all of us.

For more wholesome shirtless lads, buy Ciara Ryan’s

Irish Farmers here.

