We contacted the GOP’s faces for comment on Trump’s Supreme Court announcement

President Donald Trump filled the East Room of the White House with his allies as he announced Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his pick for the Supreme Court. Though they did not speak at the announcement, their faces were available for comment.
Republicans are pleased with Trump’s pick, and it makes sense that they would be — Kavanaugh is textbook right-wing Supreme Court nominee, and he’s been roundly praised by members of the Republican party for his record of scaling back environmental regulations, for his dissenting opinion in a case that upheld a pregnant immigrant teen’s access to an abortion, and for having graduated from the correct Ivy League law school.
“I know the people in this room. They do not stand and applaud very often,” Trump said during the announcement. He pulled off the announcement it with his characteristic showman’s pomp, announcing the pick during primetime, live on TV. Trump walked to the podium alone, building up the suspense, and only after he delivered his own opening remarks did Kavanaugh enter the room through a side door.
A small group of Republican senators, surrounded by a slightly less small group of right-wing Washington power players and Trump staffers, packed into the East Room of the White House, where the president went live at 9 p.m. to reveal his pick.
We contacted each of their faces for comment in the aftermath of the announcement:
“President Trump has made a superb choice,” Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate Majority Leader from Kentucky, said in a statement.
Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, also appeared to be pleased.
Giuliani was also there.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ face confirmed his pleasure with Kavanaugh was great enough for him to transcend the months of insults and attacks to celebrate Trump’s good pick.
Sen. Rand Paul, however, says he turned down an invite to Monday’s announcement. We’ll have to rely on his written statement:
Still, there’s opportunity yet for the Democrats make the GOP frown. With just a two-person Republican majority in the Senate — and Sen. John McCain out of Washington getting treated for cancer — they’ll need to stand together or win over some Democrats for Kavanaugh’s nomination to go through.
