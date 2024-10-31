Look Out for ‘Zombie’ Trees This Autumn

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning residents to watch out for zombies—but not the kind you’re probably thinking of.

You’ve likely heard of “Zombie” plant bacteria before. Well, going one step further, “Zombie trees” are now a threat to society (of course, not in the way an actual zombie would be). These trees tend to appear alive and well but are actually dead inside (relatable) and can wreak havoc on your yard.

Videos by VICE

“Like real zombies, zombie trees are hazardous to the living and their braaaaaaains,” the USDA Forest Service said. Guess they’re in the Halloween spirit.

Anyway, these trees usually have weakened limbs, causing portions of or the entire tree to fall, which can damage property and harm animals or people. While trees typically contribute to a healthier society, zombie trees do not provide the same benefits as their living counterparts.

Rather than suffering a bite from another zombie tree, the perished plants likely die from insects or diseases, the USDA Forest Service explained.

“While zombie trees and dead trees in the forest create valuable habitat for cavity-nesting birds and mammals, in an urban environment they pose a safety hazard,” they said. As a result, they urge you to contact a professional if you suspect you have one in your yard.

“In some cases, the arborist may be able to recommend insect and disease treatments that can restore your tree’s health,” the USDA Forest Service added. “Treatments may be as simple as pruning dead branches or fertilization.”

Some signs of a zombie tree include dying branches, leaf discoloration, early leaf dropping, increased woodpecker activity, internal decay, and fungi.