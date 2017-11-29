Look Upon the Trailer for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Ye Mighty, and Despair

After months of build-up, Marvel finally released the first teaser trailer for Avengers: Infinity War Wednesday morning—and the thing was well worth the wait.



The two-and-a-half minute trailer is everything you would want the Infinity War trailer to be. At last, the film brings just about every planet-spanning character Marvel has introduced over the past decade together to duke it out with galactic rock collector Thanos and stop his quest for the Infinity Stones.

The trailer features everybody from Iron Man to Black Widow to Hulk to Spider-Man to Black Panther to goddamn Peter Quill himself and a ton more in an overwhelming melee of superpeople. And as brain-bleedingly brilliant as it is to see the Guardians of the Galaxy stopping by to join forces with Iron Man, Captain America, and the rest, this first Infinity War trailer really shines in the individual character moments.

There’s Peter Parker on a school bus with his Spidey sense tingling, a stoic Captain America sporting a well-groomed beard, Black Panther ordering a city-wide evacuation, and Tony Stark looking reasonably shaken up by the whole Thanos thing.

“In time, you will know what it’s like to lose,” Josh Brolin’s Thanos warns in the trailer. And this being the beginning of the end of Phase Three, losing could be a real option.

Infinity War will be the first of a two-part finale to this chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—the second being the yet-untitled fourth Avengers film, scheduled for 2019—so it’s anyone’s guess how things will conclude. With this era of Marvel stars like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Scarlett Johansson nearing the end of their contracts, there’s no telling which heroes will or won’t live to see the end of Avengers 4.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters next May. In the meantime, give the first of probably many trailers a watch above.