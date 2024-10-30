Looking for a Proper Laxative? Play ‘Phasmophobia’ in VR

The first time I ever experienced Phasmophobia is something I’ll never forget. One of my friends was constantly playing the game and invited me to join. Being the cocky idiot I am, I figured my first experience with the game should be in VR since I always considered myself a purveyor of all things horror. There’s no way a video game like this could scare me. Well, there’s a reason I’ve never played Phasmophobia in VR again.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

It’s Janky and It’s Kooky, ‘Phasmophobia’ Is Spooky

If you’ve never played Phasmophobia, you really should consider giving it a try if you’re a fan of horror. It’s equal parts terrifying and goofy. Watching your friends get picked off one by one in flat mode is already terrifying, but getting up close and personal with something beyond the veil? That’s where the real terror lies. While struggling to get the basic controls down, my friends decide it’s ample time to enter the home, and I follow suit.

Little did I know, I was about to get the scare of my life. Horror games are already spooky enough, but when you’re dropped smack dab into the center? It gets a little too real. I grab an EMF reader, a crucifix, and a flashlight as I get a basic rundown of what each of these items does. It’s time for us to make our way to 13 Willow Street.

I remember it like it was yesterday; the first steps into the building were nothing short of chilling. I’m in an unfamiliar place, surrounded by familiar faces. My friend Jeremy is giving me instructions on what I should be doing, but I can’t shake the feeling we aren’t alone. He drops a DOTS projector, and I’m almost instantly greeted with an apparition right in my face. I genuinely gasped with terror; am I about to die less than five minutes into my first Phasmophobia run?

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

the ghosts Love to Play Tricks on You

I successfully got outside and took a moment to collect my thoughts and breath. I hear my walkie-talkie buzzing with chatter from those who were brave enough to stay inside, mentioning details about the ghost we were hunting. After all, I had to do something to help out, so I bravely fumbled with the awkward controls and grabbed the EMF reader before heading back inside.

Using an EMF reader is easy; just pay attention to the color of the lights. The higher the EMF Level, the closer the ghost is to you. Four players are cramped in a tiny bathroom, a spirit box is buzzing, and a ghost journal is placed on the floor. My EMF reader begins to fluctuate between three and four, meaning something is close.

Shortly after all of this happens, my EMF reader begins spiking rapidly. The crucifix I dropped on the floor erupts in flames, and the crew disbands to the living room. Something is here, it’s pissed off, and it’s ready to kill. Without any further details, let’s just say the scream I let out in real life signals who was the first person to die at the hands of the ghost.

Stellar Sound Design and Genuine Horror Make ‘Phasmophobia’ a Great Spooky Season Choice

The vibes Phasmophobia brings to the function are unmatched by most other horror games. Proximity chatter and excellent sound design bring the horror elements to new heights, especially when you find yourself alone in the dark.

I still genuinely enjoy Phasmophobia, just in the standard flat mode. It’s a great game to jump into with friends, especially if you’re gearing up for spooky season. Follow it up with a terrifying game about being stuck in the ocean alone. Then you’ve got a proper set of plans for October 31st.