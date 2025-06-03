Looking for Something To Fill the Hole Left Behind by ‘Little Nightmares’? Take a Look at Out of Sight

One of the most common fears is that of the dark. But imagine if you were always plunged into it. Out of Sight asks this question, with our main character not having the ability to see. She’s perpetually blindfolded, and her view of the world comes from the eyes of her best friend and greatest companion. Teddy, her small bear, grants her the ability to see and becomes our eyes throughout the entirety of this adventure. Teddy’s small, fuzzy arms are always in view, the only comfort in a world that feels increasingly more hostile and terrifying than ever. As I creep my way through this nightmarish home, I wonder. Maybe it would have been better if I had never seen the horror that surrounded me at all?

A Little Bit of ‘Coraline’, a Little Bit of ‘Little Nightmares’, and a Whole Lot of Style. ‘Out of Sight’ Is Out of This World

Over the years, I’ve grown to appreciate stylistic horror games like Little Nightmares. Rather than focusing purely on body horror or blood and guts, exaggerated features can be just as terrifying. Elongated limbs, bloated bodies. When done right, they can be just as creepy and disturbing as seeing something that sends your body into shock. Out of Sight does this extremely well. Instead of making Sophie and Teddy experience visceral blood and gore, she’s facing off against just a few specific members of her “family”. The Mother is tall, brooding, and disgusting. She spits vitriol and vinegar whenever she speaks, with a rasp that sends shivers down my spine.

The Father figure, on the other hand, is portly, comically bloated beyond belief. His robust frame is daunting in the shadows, with his booming, commanding voice instilling fear into my soul. As a puzzler/horror game, Out of Sight is extremely well done. We need to act fast to avoid getting caught, and the panic that set into my soul when I finally figured out a puzzle just moments before almost getting caught in my great escape was amazing. Without spoiling much, there’s one particular scene involving Sophie and the Father that was pulse-poundingly exciting. I hope I never have to experience another chase scene like this in my life, as I was sweating bullets the entire time.

If You Want To Progress, You’ll Need To Put Teddy Down. Don’t Worry, He Can Only Sit on Nice, Padded Blankets

Out of Sight typically plays out in a first-person point of view. Seeing the world through the eyes of Teddy, everything is big. Like, terrifyingly large. Is this a skewed version of reality, or is this what this world actually looks like? It’s hard to tell, but I have to say: I’m a big fan of the atmosphere and environment. When it’s time to move to a new room, however, we’ll need to place Teddy down somewhere comfortable and control Sophie. Solving puzzles, trying not to make much noise, and just attempting to survive as this little girl is great. Sophie is a warrior, even if she’s not attacking on her own.

Out of Sight is a unique blend of horror, atmosphere, and puzzles. It feels like a spiritual successor to some of our favorite stylistic horror games, all while creating an identity of its own. The gorgeous world, combined with the terror of not knowing what is around the corner waiting for you? It’s pure bliss for any horror fan. Plus, not knowing if Teddy is going to get snagged by something that bumps in the night, completely rendering our point of view null and void? That’s even more terrifying than anything we could encounter anywhere else.