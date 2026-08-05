Looking For the Perfect Alt-Rock Mixtape for Your Boo? I Made It for You Already

Finding yourself in an alt-rock romance? Want to make a mixtape for your special someone, but don’t know where to start? We’ve got you covered. Or at least we’ve got the first four songs. The rest is up to you, but we’re pretty confident these will point you in the right direction.

“My Little Corner of the World” by Yo La Tengo

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In 1997, Yo La Tengo recorded a cover of the 1960 Anita Bryant song “My Little Corner of the World”. Their version appeared on the album I Can Hear the Heart Beating as One, which incorporated a range of styles from krautrock to bossa nova to psych-rock. “My Little Corner of the World” is worth it for a romantic mixtape, even if it’s not typical guitar-driven alt-rock.

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And with only three verses, it’s easily overlooked. But don’t write it off just because of its simple sweetness: “And if you care to stay in my little corner of the world / We could hide away in my little corner of the world / I always knew that I’d find someone like you / So welcome to my little corner of the world.”

“Into My Arms” by Nick Cave

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Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds released The Boatman’s Call in 1997, which included the romantic alt-rock ballad “Into My Arms”. With only Cave’s vocals, piano, and bass guitar on the track, it might seem a bit barren. But the melancholy, bittersweet balladry of “Into My Arms” would have been cheapened by anything more complicated.

This is a song straight from the heart, but it’s anything but oversaturated lovey-dovey romance. Instead, it’s affection based in respect. “I don’t believe in an interventionist god / But I know, darling, that you do / But if I did I would kneel down and ask him / Not to intervene when it came to you.” Here, there’s nothing the speaker would change about his lover, even if it meant making the relationship work. However, “If he felt he had to direct you / Then direct you into my arms.”

“Tender” by Blur

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“Tender” appeared on Blur’s 1999 album 13 as the lead track. An almost six-minute song, it builds through layered percussion, alternating vocals from Damon Albarn and Graham Coxon, and the added intensity of the London Community Gospel Choir. The entire album was written in the aftermath of Albarn’s breakup with Justine Frischmann of Elastica. But despite the context, it still lives up to its title.

Lyrically, it’s tender in the way a bruise is tender, a hurt that you can’t stop touching. “Tender is the night / Lying by your side / Tender is the touch / Of someone that you love too much / Tender is the day / The demons go away.” Then later in the chorus, “Come on, come on, come on / Love’s the greatest thing / That we have / I’m waiting for that feeling / I’m waiting for that feeling / Waiting for that feeling to come”.

“Stand Inside Your Love” by The Smashing Pumpkins

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“Stand Inside Your Love” appeared on the Smashing Pumpkins’ album Machina/The Machines of God, released in 2000. It’s a rare “true” love song, according to Billy Corgan, who wrote the lyrics in about 10 minutes. He’s described it as a tribute to his then-girlfriend Yelena Yemchuk, who also starred in the music video.

And it is utterly romantic, almost grossly saccharine. There’s a real possibility that lyrics like these wouldn’t work from anyone but the Smashing Pumpkins. Lines like, “But for the last time / You’re everything / That I want and asked for / You’re all that I dream” and “Travel the world / Traverse the skies / Your home is here / Within my heart.”

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