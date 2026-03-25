Looney Tunes Fortnite Skins Revealed – Daffy Duck & Lola Bunny Release Date & Cosmetics Leaked

The Looney Tunes Fortnite collab has finally been revealed after months of leaks and rumors. Dataminers have also shared in-game images of the Lola Bunny and Daffy Duck skins, giving players their first real look at the crossover. Here is when the Fortnite Looney Tunes release date is, plus bundle details and pricing.

Lola Bunny and Daffy Duck Fortnite Skins Leaked

Screenshot: Epic Games

Back in January, there was a leak claiming that there would be a Looney Tunes Fortnite collab coming soon to the battle royale. Well, after months of anticipation, Epic Games has finally confirmed the crossover by revealing the Lola Bunny and Daffy Duck Fortnite skins.

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However, dataminers have also leaked images of what the Looney Tunes Fortnite cosmetics look like in-game early online. It’s also been revealed that both characters will feature their iconic Space Jam design as an additional Edit Style.

We are going to post HD images below that give you a closer look at what the Lola Bunny and Daffy Duck Fortnite skins look like:

Lola Bunny (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Daffy Duck (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Looney Tunes Fortnite collab release date is Thursday, March 26, 2026, according to dataminer ShiinaBR. Both the Lola Bunny and Daffy Duck Fortnite skins will be added to the game’s item shop starting at 5 PM PT or 8 PM ET.

For your convenience, here is when the Fortnite Looney Tunes collab goes live and when you can purchase Lola Bunny and Daffy Duck in every region:

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 5:00 PM March 26 North America (ET) 8:00 PM March 26 Canada (ET) 8:00 PM March 26 United Kingdom (GMT) 1:00 AM March 27 Europe (CET) 2:00 AM March 27 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM March 27 Brazil (BRT) 9:00 PM March 26 Australia (AEDT)* 11:00 AM March 27 New Zealand (NZDT) 1:00 PM March 27

Fortnite Looney Tunes Bundle Items & Price

Screenshot: Epic Games

Both the Lola Bunny and Daffy Duck skins will be sold in a Looney Tunes bundle in the Fortnite item shop. According to dataminers, the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 crossover will include multiple back bling and a Looney Tunes-themed emote.

Here is everything included in the Looney Tunes Fortnite skins shop bundle and their potential pricing:

Lola Bunny (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Daffy Duck (Skin): 1, 500 V-Bucks

1, 500 V-Bucks Duck Dodger’s Rocket (Back Bling): 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Bunny Hops (Back Bling): 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Quacking Up (Emote): 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Looney Debate (Emote): 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks That’s All Folks (Spray): 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Looney Tunes Fortnite Bundle: 3,100 to 3,300 V-Bucks

Screenshot: X @Loolo_WRLD



It should be pointed out that Epic Games does not confirm pricing before skins enter the shop. So, the above pricing is estimated based on recent crossovers. Most new Fortnite bundles tend to be discounted by 40%. So we are going to guess the Lola Bunny and Daffy Duck Fortnite bundle will cost anywhere from 3,100 V-Bucks to 3,300. But it could also be more.

Finally, if you want the Bugs Bunny skin, you will need to reach level 85 on the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Battle Pass. The Looney Tunes collab was technically split up, with Bugs Bunny not being available to purchase in the item shop. So you will have until the beginning of June to unlock him.