Lord Buffalo Cancels European Tour After Drummer Detained by U.S. Border Patrol

Texas psych-rockers Lord Buffalo have been forced to cancel their planned European tour after U.S. Customs and Border Patrol detained their drummer, Yamal Said.

“We are heartbroken to announce we have to cancel our upcoming European tour,” wrote Lord Buffalo in a statement shared on Instagram. “Our drummer, Yamal Said, who is a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent resident of the United States (green card holder), was forcibly removed from our flight to Europe by Customs and Border Patrol at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Monday, May 12. He has not been released, and we have been unable to contact him.”

Videos by VICE

“We are currently working with an immigration lawyer to find out more information and to attempt to secure his release,” The band’s statement contained. “We are devastated to cancel this tour, but we are focusing all of our energy and resources on Yamal’s safety and freedom. We are hopeful that this is a temporary setback and that it could be safe for us to reschedule this tour in the future.”

Concluding their original statement, King Buffalo explained: “In our absence, our touring partners Orsak:Oslo will continue to perform the tour. We urge everyone to go see this amazing band and support them over the next couple of weeks.”

King Buffalo has since offered an update on their post, writing: “Thank you for your outpouring of support, it means the world to us. Our drummer has secured the legal representation he need,s and we are waiting to hear what comes next.”

“We want to reiterate that we truly don’t know what’s going on,” they added. “We have more questions than answers, but we will keep you posted as much as we can. At this time, the family asks for privacy as they navigate the situation.”

There is no GoFundMe or anything to help with Said’s legal needs, nor one to help King Buffalo recoup funds they’ll be losing by having to cancel their tour, but anyone interested in financially supporting the band can buy their music or merch at Bandcamp.