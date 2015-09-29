Lorde Murders a Man in the New Disclosure Vid

The prominent refrain in Lorde‘s vocal on “Magnets,” her collaboration with Disclosure from their freshly-released Caracal, is “Let’s embrace the point of no return.” In the context of the song, it carries a sense of risk and reckless abandon, maybe even romance, but it takes on a whole new meaning in the video for the single, dropped today.

The storyline follows Lorde’s summer affair with a chiseled Hollywood type, from its beginning in fixed poolside gazes to a couple of rough-and-tumble make-out sessions to a fatal end in a chlorine-fueled fire.

Following the lyrics, it seems like she’s rather have the relationship end on a more definitive note than have it fizzle out with summer’s end, even if that means tying him up, torturing him, drowning him in a pool and then setting the pool on fire. Check out the intense video above, and have another read of our recent piece about whether Disclosure’s tenuous balancing of dance and pop music.

