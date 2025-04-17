‘Lords of the Fallen’ Update Adds Shared Co-Op Progression, Jump Button, and “More Attractive” Feminine Features

A new Lords of the Fallen update has added a slew of features to the 2023 game, including shared co-op progression and a new jump button. However, the patch drew some criticism after developer CI Games revealed that they had also “increased the femininity” of female body types. Yes, you read that right — apparently, patching in character hotness is now a thing.

The Lords of the Fallen 2.0 update has been released, and it seems pretty beefy. The massive patch aims to improve the game’s overall quality of life with much-requested features and mechanical overhauls. One of the biggest changes is the addition of the Free Friend Pass — which allows you to invite and play with a friend for free across any platform.

Here is a full list of everything that was added to Lords of the Fallen in the 2.0 update:

Feature Description Full Shared Progression Co-Op “Both players now save all mainline progress and can revive each other.” Refined Combat & Movement “Increased Weapon responsiveness, improved lock-on, Grievous Strike prompts and more.” Dedicated Jump Button “Jump anytime, anywhere, for more intuitive platforming.” UI Overhaul “More streamlined, and easy to navigate.” Revamped Tutorial “Streamlined prompts for improved player onboarding.” Quality of Life Updates “Dynamic HUD and Guidebook. Faster Soulflay. Enhanced Evasions.” Improved Combat Audio “Feel Every Clash, Parry & Block.” Free Friend’s Pass “Invite any friend to play with you for free, across any platform.” Character Creator “Improved Facial Options, Skin Textures, and Body Types.” Auto Vigor “Vigor collection can now be automated.” Lamp Guidance “Raise your Umbral Lamp and reveal path to the next vestige.”

While all of those Lords of the Fallen features sound impressive, developer CI Games also raised some eyebrows with its 2.0 patch notes — specifically the section about the improved character creator, which states: “Another highly popular community request has been the ability to create more attractive and generally realistic-looking characters. We’ve also increased the femininity of the female body type with more attractive face options and a more conventionally feminine body shape.”

It’s worth noting that the update also “improves male options” with “enhanced visuals.” Still, some were critical of the update’s focus on “increasing the femininity” of its characters. Critics responded to the patch by claiming that CI Games is “pandering to anti-woke” crowds. However, YouTube comments seemed to be more positive, with players praising the overall changes — including the overhaul of character body types.

This isn’t the first time Lords of the Fallen has been drawn into controversy. Back in January 2025, CI Games CEO Marek Tyminski created a poll on Twitter asking players if they preferred “male or female” body types in the character creator. So, it appears the 2.0 update is a further push to appease online communities. Only time will tell whether this actually translates to more players diving into the Souls-like RPG.