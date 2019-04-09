Lore Reasons’ Season Finale Is Here With Your Letters, Questions, And More

At the start of this weird project, we asked a simple question: Why do you love Kingdom Hearts? Hundreds of you wrote in with answers that ranged from the humorous (it’s fun to watch Mickey run around with a key sword) to the serious (it was part of understanding their own identity). As we close out this season of Lore Reasons, we wanted to revisit those letters, answer a bunch of questions you sent in, and contemplate the future of Lore Reasons. No, we haven’t announced our next target of confusion, but maybe you can help?

Big thanks to everyone who has listened to this weird little experiment called Lore Reasons, something that started as a joke, then blossomed into something very real, then became a monster we could no longer control. It’s a wonderful monster, though, and hope they stick around for a long, long time. (And, yes, we will do Metal Gear…eventually.)

