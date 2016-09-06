Lori McKenna Strips Down to Acoustic for the Video for “The Bird & The Rifle”

It’s a simple video. One shot, focused completely on Lori McKenna, clad in a black lace gown strumming her guitar, surrounded by the frame of an unfinished house. Visually, it is rather stunning, but the true power of the video comes from the fact that this video is unedited; it’s basically a well-lit live shot, a stripped-down bare-bones version of one of the most beautiful songs in country music right now.

“The Bird & The Rifle,” the titular track off the superstar songwriter’s sixth studio album, The Bird & The Rifle, is a beautiful and haunting song about a relationship of fear: fear of a person, fear of being left, fear of letting someone fly only to have them never return.

In an interview with Rolling Stone Country, McKenna revealed the inspiration for the song: Modern Family. In an episode, the characters Haley and Claire contemplate getting mother-daughter tattoos. Haley suggests a bird and a rifle, the underlying reason flying right over Claire’s head.

The video compliments the song wonderfully, stripping out all audio save for McKenna’s voice and guitar. Watch it below. Her record is out now on CN Records.