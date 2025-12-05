Los Campesinos! Revealed Their 2025 Streaming Revenue, and the Data Is Eye-Opening

Welsh indie band Los Campesinos! has gotten real about their 2025 earnings from streaming platforms. They shared the data in a December 3 social media post, the same day Spotify and several other music platforms dropped users’ year-end listening data. With all the hype around Spotify Wrapped, the band took a moment to address one of the major issues with streaming platforms: artist payouts.

“With [Spotify Wrapped] and other streaming platforms’ End of Year Roundups having dropped, we thought now would be a good time to share some cold, hard stats about how much money our band makes from streaming royalties,” their post read.

The stats come from the most recent Los Campesinos! album cycle, All Hell from 2024, which is the first album the band owns full rights to. The graphics included in the social post depict income from streams during the album’s first full year of release. They included data from major platforms Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, TIDAL, and Amazon Music, as well as a section labeled “Others.”

The images were cleverly designed after this year’s Spotify Wrapped visuals, with all income listed in British pounds. Additionally, Los Campesinos! included a more detailed breakdown of the numbers on their website, which put their stats into perspective for things like distribution and worldwide rights ownership.

Los Campesinos! Reveals 2025 Income From Music Streaming Platforms, and Some Are Better Than Others

The incredibly detailed breakdown of income and streaming numbers clearly shows what many artists and fans already know. Essentially, that streaming pretty much pays peanuts. But as Los Campesinos! made clear, some platforms are better than others for artist payouts.

But first, a look at the numbers. The band’s website includes a month-by-month breakdown of streams for All Hell, starting in July 2024 when the album was released. It ends in June 2025, marking the album’s first full year. During that time, All Hell gained 9,300,864 streams, earning £31,940.29 ($42,592.44) in revenue.

Since Los Campesinos! owns the rights to this album, all income is paid directly to the band. To break it down further, they wrote that each song listen earns them about 0.34p ($0.45) across all platforms.

On Spotify, where the majority of listeners streamed All Hell, the album had 6,970,117 streams, which came out to £20,428.50 ($27,241.45). Apple Music had 1,373,111 streams, earning £6,496.50 ($8,663.10). Breaking it down further, Spotify pays 0.29p ($0.39) per stream, while Apple Music pays 0.47p ($0.63) per stream.

Meanwhile, Tidal proved to be the most profitable platform, but because most streams came from Spotify, the band didn’t make as much as they could have. For perspective, they had 192,958 streams on Tidal, which earned £1,440.14 ($1,920.43). If every Spotify listener used Tidal instead, Los Campesinos! would have made an extra £31,847.38 ($42,468.54). The difference is in how much Tidal pays per stream: a whopping 0.75p ($1.00) in comparison.

If you’re thinking of switching where you stream music, Los Campesinos! revenue breakdown is just one of the great resources out there. When comparing platforms, artist payout is often at the forefront of the decision, and there’s a clear frontrunner in that area.

Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images