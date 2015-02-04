Lose Yourself in the Eerie GIFs of DarkAngelØne

This article originally appeared on The Creators Project Netherlands.

When I was young, someone once told me that different materials could convey different emotions. In his new series, poison, DarkAngelØne proves that the adage also applies to the digital age. Although the moving objects in these GIFs, of course, aren’t made from real steel, wood, or buttons, computer generated imagery still retains certain feelings, including coldness and even warmth. By animating the fabrics and materials adorning their models, DarkAngelØne makes still fashion photographs come alive.

Videos by VICE

“Some people call me an artist, but I see myself as someone who just likes to play with pictures,” the ever-humble DarkAngelØne writes in his personal introduction. Nevertheless, he manages to conjure the surreal out of the once-static, and for someone who claims to just be messing around, that’s an achievement, indeed.

Visit DarkAngelØne on Google+ for more.

Via Inspiration Now

Related:

GIF Maker Distorts Found Videos into Hallucinatory Animations

Evan Roth’s Wikipedia GIFs Are Morphed, Multiplying Found Art

An Animator Is Making Rotoscope GIFs of Famous Cinematic Moments