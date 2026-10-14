Lost 2007 Interview Reveals Amy Winehouse’s Biggest Fear Was Once ‘Dying Without Ever Making a Mark’

A 2007 Amy Winehouse interview with the Sunday Times has resurfaced, finally being published after nearly 20 years. There, Winehouse shared insightful thoughts about fame and how she approached her career. Comments that are heartbreaking now, 15 years after her death.

But in this interview, Winehouse was only 23, with her now-iconic album Back to Black just released. She expressed pride in her album, and in the work she and everyone with her had done. Overall, she came across as a singer who knew exactly what she’d accomplished, but was in no rush to recreate that success.

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When asked if she could “handle obscurity” had she not been discovered at 16, Winehouse said she could. “I’m just a musician, you know,” she added. “I love looking after people.”

Amy Winehouse Recognized the Magnitude of ‘Back to Black’, but Was Still Happiest Just Hanging Out at Home

Essentially, the fame that came with Amy Winehouse’s talent wasn’t the reason she made music. However, she did admit that the idea of not being successful caused her a lot more anxiety in the past. Although at 23 she could see herself being satisfied with obscurity, a younger Amy Winehouse wanted to make a name for herself.

“[When I was younger] the thought of dying without ever making my mark, that was my biggest fear,” she said. “Dying without making a stamp on things.”

With 20 years having passed since the interview, readers know that this didn’t happen. As morbid as it is to consider, Amy Winehouse did make her mark on the world before, and after, her death. Still, at the time, she admitted that she was at her happiest just being a normal person, hanging around her house.

Speaking about the immediate success of Back to Black, Winehouse said that she wasn’t thinking about the next project. As she said, she was “just a musician”. Songwriting seemed to come more organically to Amy Winehouse, so she wasn’t constantly on the thing. Instead, she was “happiest when I’m cleaning my house and cooking for my friends.”

The magnitude of Back to Black didn’t seem lost on Winehouse. “I’ve done well, you know what I mean?” she said. “I’ve just done an album that I’m really proud of. If I die tomorrow, then cool.”

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