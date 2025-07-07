‘Lost Castle 2’ Takes the ‘Castle Crashers’ Formula, Turns It Into a Roguelike, and I Can’t Get Enough

2025 has been a year of all new things for me. First, I discovered that I really liked Metroidvanias. I was just playing the wrong ones to get me interested in the genre. Then, just a few weeks ago, I discovered that I genuinely liked roguelikes. Once again, I was just playing the wrong ones to get me more invested in the genre. After diving into Lost Castle 2, the blend of Castle Crashers gameplay and MapleStory vibes has a hold on me. Customizing a character, doing quick runs, and hoping that the RNG Gods are kind to me, Lost Castle 2 is going to be one of those games that takes a lot of my time in the future. Now, I just need to get my crew together and test this one out in co-op for the full experience. This is the type of game that screams for co-op. I can only imagine the chaos that would ensue.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Hacking, Slashing, and Bashing. ‘Lost Castle 2’ Is a Great Time if you’re hoping for an easy-to-play roguelike.

Sometimes, I enjoy a game that is going to put me through the ringer. Something like Dark Souls, or maybe even a bit of Hades if I’m in the mood for it. But other times? I just want to sit back, relax a bit, and beat the tar out of some goofy-looking goblins. That’s what I’m extremely thankful for when it comes to Lost Castle 2. It’s easy to pick up and play, but can be as challenging as you’d like it to be. It doesn’t stray very far out of the box, to be honest. Walk into a room, beat up enemies, select your next path. Typical roguelike fodder, if you ask me. But where Lost Castle 2 succeeds is in its art, the variety of fun weapons, and just how much fun it is to play.

Videos by VICE

Even more exciting? There’s a massive roadmap of content coming down the pipeline for Lost Castle 2. Since the game is in Early Access, players can expect to see more levels, weapons, items, and everything in between. Currently, Lost Castle 2 is in “Phase 4” of its roadmap, with an additional phase and full release coming later. Even now, there’s a lot of content, and I can only imagine that runs get subsequently more interesting once you bring friends along for the ride.

While there’s no official announcement for it yet, I’d love to see Lost Castle 2 release on consoles. This is the type of game I’d adore curling up on the couch with, beating up enemies until the wee hours of the morning on the Switch 2. Seeing as the first game is available on the console, I can only hope that Hunter Studio makes this happen.