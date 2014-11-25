I Spent Ten Years Taking Photos of Lost-Cat Notices

​These photographs were shot over a ten-year period. I started by taking pictures of lost cat notices in case I saw one of them and needed to contact the owner. I love cats and have had one go missing for weeks myself (luckily he came back), so I know how horrible the uncertainty feels. Over time, I became fascinated by the details in those flyers and what they said about the communities and cities in which they’re posted. But for all the variations in tone, names, and backstories, the ritual and feeling of loss remain the same.

These photographs were mostly taken around London, in areas I’ve lived or worked, in Newcastle where I grew up, and on trips to New York and Venice.

