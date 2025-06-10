‘Lost in Random: The Eternal Die’ Is a Beautiful, Fun Roguelike That Uses RNG to Its Favor (Review)

No matter which corner you turn around on digital storefronts, it seems like there’s a brand new roguelike looking to sap away all of your time. Some of them are utter classics, like Hades. Whereas other roguelikes don’t have a hook that can grab your attention. That’s what I was surprised about with Lost in Random: The Eternal Die. The first Lost in Random game was a third-person action platformer that rewarded slow exploration and featured a unique combat system. Imagine my shock when I saw its sequel was going to be a roguelike. Rather than just following in the footsteps of giants, The Eternal Die still plays to the original game’s greatest strengths. A great aesthetic, fun RNG elements, and a solid roguelike structure make this an unexpectedly excellent sequel.

Screenshot: Stormteller Games

‘Lost in Random: The Eternal Die’ Proves You Don’t Have To Break New Ground To Make a Memorable Game

On the surface, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die looks like your typical roguelike. To be fair, for the most part, it certainly is. Randomized rooms, enemies scattered within them, and plenty of powers at your disposal to rid the world of these creatures. But outside of first appearances, The Eternal Die does have a few tricks up its sleeve to help it stand out against some of the giants of the genre. The first is the art style. Lost in Random was a treat to look at when it first released. The style lends itself incredibly well to this isometric perspective. Environments are varied enough, and enemies are a joy to trounce. It’s also incredibly easy to keep an eye on everything that is happening, which can sometimes be a chore within itself in the world of roguelikes.

Videos by VICE

Stepping into the much smaller shoes of The Queen of Random, this is a very welcoming addition to the family. Many roguelikes can be incredibly punishing. The Eternal Die, on the other hand? It’s surprisingly easy to grasp, more akin to games like Cuisineer or Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade than the heavier hitters. Especially seeing as RNG plays a rather large “roll” in how a run can play out. See, most games don’t have a walking, talking Die by their side. Here, we can use our partner to cause damage, get extra buffs and debuffs for enemies, or cast spells. Very befitting of the name of the land itself, these skills are completely randomized. So, you’ll never know what you’ll get until you roll.

‘Lost in Random: The Eternal Die’ Lives up to Its ”Random” Moniker With Ease

It also isn’t afraid to get a little weird with things. I appreciated the variety of different rooms that I could explore, but found myself particularly fascinated and drawn to the Board Game offering. Here, I could use my Die pal, tossing him around like a forgotten washrag, and earn plenty of items that could help me on a run. It was a unique little mechanic that other roguelikes can’t offer, and kept the monotony of running room to room down a bit more than some of its contemporaries. It’s also another perfect example of how RNG can completely change the course of your repeating history.

Regarding the difficulty of The Eternal Die, as I mentioned above, it’s one of the easier offerings. I’m not going to complain about that fact, because sometimes, it feels great to be an overpowered little gremlin that can rip through your foes with ease. Later stages definitely pick up the pace and become much more difficult, but I could easily pass this game off to anyone unfamiliar with the genre, and they could have a good time. If not for the gameplay, then for the witty writing and incredible visual style.

Screenshot: Thunderful Publishing

‘Lost in Random: The Eternal Die’ Is a Great Sequel, but I Wish It Had a ”Story Catch-Up” Option

While The Eternal Die is an extremely technically solid game, a few bugs did pop up during my gameplay sessions that caused me a serious headache. One was that gold would not populate, but I can assume that has been fixed after launch. Otherwise? It was rather smooth sailing from front to back. Even though it may not be the most revolutionary roguelike I’ve ever played, it kept my attention. I went in expecting a tie-in game that didn’t respect the lore and journey of Odd and Even from the original game. But instead, we got a great story that falls in line with the established world.

I do wish, especially for those who didn’t play the original game, that an option for a “Story So Far” or something similar was available. While Lost in Random originally released in 2021, it was a game that flew under the radar for many folks. Plus, four years between games can be a long time to remember what may have happened in the original game. While I slowly started remembering key events throughout my playthrough, it would have been nice to have a little refresher, and this could be something added post-launch to bring in even more fans.

At the End of the Day, This Is a Satisfying Sequel to a Great Indie

Visually stunning and running like a dream, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die took me by surprise. Typically, a roguelike is one of those types of games that I’ll play for a while and get completely bored with. But even now, I’m itching to get back into the world of Random for another run. Great writing and sound design keep the adventure feeling lively. Most importantly? The game’s just a ton of fun!

With post-launch content updates, I could see The Eternal Die winning over even more fans. It’s very charming and has a lot to love. I could even see this becoming the type of game to win over fans who don’t like roguelikes all that much. At this point, if I could choose? I’d love to see Stormteller Games continue to innovate on the Lost in Random franchise. Maybe the next game could be an action RPG, or something completely different. The world is interesting and unique, and they have the potential to truly make it sing.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die will be available June 17, 2025, on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.