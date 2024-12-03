‘Lost Records: Bloom and Rage’s Insane New Trailer Went to Some Dark, Unexpected Places

Don’t Nod’s upcoming Lost Records: Bloom and Rage showed off its latest trailer. And, I need to say it, I was not expecting such a dark, melancholic undertone for the game. Honestly, the trailer highlights Don’t Nod’s continued effective marketing push heading into the title’s February release! The first couple of trailers for Lost Records were cute! You know, what you’d expect for a Don’t Nod joint: quirky characters, cozy vibes, and maybe an underlying mystery! With the latest batch of trailers, however, a sinister tone has been inching its way to the front of the pack.

So, I was expecting teenage angst in the trailer, yes! That’s also a familiar Don’t Nod staple: that Young Adult fiction framing. But I wasn’t expecting someone cutting themselves. Or all the cursing. And the abyss. Life is Strange always carries a supernatural element within its games. But the supernatural threat was always whoever filled the role of the protagonist (or someone close to them). This time, the supernatural menace is something unknowable, unknown, outside of any characters’ control.

“What a powerful trailer! I feel like I’m already in this world. The more we see of this game the deeper it gets. Not only am I intensely intrigued by the mystery, but I also feel a cozy sense of HOME. This is definitely the most anticipated game of the year.. well, the last 7 years really. Thank you to the full team for creating this world for us to explore,” one YouTube commenter stated.

Screenshot: Don’t Nod

trailer for ‘lost records: bloom and rage’ hypes me all the way up

Life is Strange is one of my favorite “narrative-focused” games of the past decade! I adored Max Caulfield as a lead character, and Blackwell Academy is the first time I saw a school in a video game and thought, “Man, I would’ve loved to go there.” By and large, I show up for the latest Don’t Nod adventure! But, that trailer for Lost Records is easily the most I’ve been excited for a game of theirs leading up to its release!

I’d say that it gives me big Yellowjackets vibes, but I imagine the game’s been in development for longer than the show’s emergence. Don’t Nod, you did your thing with that trailer! February 18, 2025, can’t get here soon enough!