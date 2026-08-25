The Robot Games: Laughter at the Arms Fair

“Why do I have a feeling that, just by writing this article, I’m writing my name on some kind of future kill list?”

It is to Usain Bolt’s eternal credit that, at the peak of his powers, he never strapped on a dynamite vest and ran full pelt into a line-infantry meat grinder, causing unspeakable death. That is simply not something that was on the agenda for the fastest man to ever live. But when it comes to the humanoid robot that “broke” Bolt’s 100 meters world record in Beijing over the weekend, this could well be the dark and inevitable victory lap.

Since Saturday, numerous clips from The World Humanoid Robot Games have been going viral. The ones that travel furthest are almost always clips of hapless clankers humiliating themselves, whether it’s by falling over, dancing stupidly, diving headfirst off platforms, or running into walls and exploding. People can’t get enough of this stuff. It works on so many levels. The hubris of these would-be visions of the future going spectacularly wrong tickles something ancient inside all of us. It’s also more than a bit “Colosseum”, watching these human-shaped things “die” for sport and our pleasure.

Videos by VICE

Collection of failures at WHRG pic.twitter.com/1ee8lMQqkL — G Man (@Gman_EAI) August 24, 2026

It’s unlikely many people will be laughing when Lightning the robot, for that is its name, has been manufactured at scale and turned into a lethal killing machine, pegging it across bumpy mountain terrain towards a battalion of helpless human soldiers wrapped in C4. Where Bolt covered 100 meters in 9.58 secs, this robot can do it in 9.32—that’s barely time for soldiers to react, let alone try to stop it. Oh, and it’s made of metal, rather than flesh and bone and hundreds of McNuggets.

Scroll the timeline for the Drone Wars account on X and you’ll already see clips of Lightning alongside ambush drones, remote-controlled rockets, and other innovations currently preparing for or engaged in battlefield atrocities the world over. The robot track-and-field might be drawing polite titters from crowds in Beijing, but the whole event is probably better characterized as an arms fair, its most consequential face-off not the 100 meters but the tech race between China and the United States. (Lightning was built by Chinese smartphone manufacturer Honor, which was once part of Huawei, a company accused by the Trump administration of being “backed by the Chinese military.” It’s been reported that Honor “indirectly belongs” to the Chinese state.)

BEIJING, CHINA – AUGUST 17: A humanoid robot runs with technicians during the 4×100 qualfyingl at the World Humanoid Robot Games on August 17, 2025 in Beijing, China. China held the event from August 14-17, billed as the first of its kind. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

When watching these expensive devices smash themselves to pieces, I can’t help but think of the Wright brothers, fooling around in a field with their proto-planes. It’s rare that technology is this funny, and that anything this funny is this harmless; Lightning does sort of have a face but not the ability to blush. So why do I have a feeling that, just by writing this article, I’m writing my name on some kind of future kill list? For now, I’ll try to sleep at night with the mantra that it’s nothing new to have machines that move faster than us—as the online pisstaker “BriefcaseMichael” put it, “I used to beat Usain Bolt’s record every day in my old Mini. Has the entire world gone fucking mad?”

OTHER NEWS

Art thieves are increasingly being recruited through social media, Europol has warned. Coincidentally, I was just thinking this morning how The Scream would go perfectly with my new wallpaper (as if there’s not enough existential horror in my life already).

Turnstile are releasing a new reimagined version of Never Enough featuring 79-year-old pop legend Elton John. I heard he went to one their gigs, spent the whole set in the pit, and was somehow “Still Standing” at the end of the night.

Basketball great Shaquille O’Neal claims that Marvel turned him down for a role in an Avengers movie—which is probably for the best as it may have meant stepping on the toes of his wife, AI Marilyn Monroe.

PREDICTION OF THE WEEK

Newly returned to the UK, Prince Harry will make a cameo in the new Ali G film, paying back that £1,400 he still owes his “dealer at Eton”—Meghan will obviously respec’ this, as she knows how hard it is to get an acting gig these days.

BRAND NEW SENTENCE

I have a theory tht says we all died the moment XXXTentacion died and we just stuck in a false realm now.

BONUS PREDICTION: BIG NEWS FROM THE WORLD OF ROBOT SPORTS

Famous clanker sprint champion Lightning tests positive for performance enhancing drugs. He’ll plead ignorance, claiming that he went for an oil change and someone slipped the substance in without his knowledge.

Follow Adam on Instagram @yungtolstoi