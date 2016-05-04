PREMIERE: Protect Yourself from Lotto Savage and Lil Yachty’s New Banger, “30”



Lotto Savage / Photo by Keenan Litmon, courtesy of Lotto Savage

There’s a new storm brewing in Atlanta, thanks to the twin threats of the hard-edged street rap of 21 Savage’s Slaughtergang and the thrilling bubblegum trap of Lil Yachty and co. Reliable mainstay producers like Sonny Digital and Metro Boomin are involved, and the whole affair is guaranteed chaos. Onto this backdrop comes Lotto Savage, part of Slaughtergang, whose mixtape Don Slaughter drops this Friday. Lotto Savage has already been getting attention thanks to his crazy, sinister, Sonny Digital-produced single “Trapped It Out,” and now he’s got a new offering, which ramps up the energy to about a, well, 30 out of 10.

“30,” featuring Lil Yachty, finds Lotto going nuts in rapid-fire bars before reminding you exactly how many shots his clip holds. And then Yachty comes through for an unexpectedly tough verse of his own, dismissively rapping, “fake watch wearing nigga / no gwop getting nigga / fairy tale living nigga / on Instagram taking pictures / I can tell you not the shooter / ain’t no bullets in that Ruger.”

“QC (Quality Control) is family with BLR (Bases Loaded Records),” Lotto Savage said in a statement over email. “Management connected us, we got on the line, and Yatchy loved the track. It was a wrap from there. The song is exactly what the title implies —glocks and 30 round clips to shoot at opps and their lil buddies. On this mixtape, you can expect a lot real life facts coming from a nigga who been on both sides of the gate. You can expect a different style of music—a good balance of club-friendly tracks and also that chain snatching music.”

Check out “30” below:

Kyle Kramer