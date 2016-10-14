Lou Barlow’s “Anniversary Song” Is 100 Percent Romance

Shouts out to a tuned down ukulele, amirite? Lou Barlow’s been rocking this uke sitch since Dinosaur Jr. 1987 LP You’re Living All Over Me, and now the Sebadoh frontman has a new EP forthcoming, under his solo moniker (and born name): the brilliantly titled Appocalypse Fetish (out on October 28 via Joyful Recordings).



Below is the premiere of “Anniversary Song” which finds Barlow sounding positively upbeat and like he’s having a whale of a time, possibly in a cabin in the woods sitting by the fire, on a thick shag-pile rug, strumming this song out while leaning against his lover’s legs.

Here he’s penned one of the most unabashedly romantic opening lines committed to music: Never got enough so / I had to move right in when / You offered me your mind and skin.” Aw. LOU!

Videos by VICE

“‘Anniversary Song’ was written this past May on my 1st wedding anniversary,” he explains. “It is probably the most straight forward love song I’ve done. There is no kernel of doubt buried in it. No second thoughts. None of the usual dark clouds with the light. None of my usual ambivalent shit. It’s a love song and I believe every word of it. I’m not into rubbing anyone’s face in my happiness but this is the exception.”



How could we possibly begrudge this music legend love! As for the rest of the songs on the EP, he had some typically interesting words to say. For instance the titular track “proposes that, perhaps, many of us have been disappointed that the end of the world has taken too long to come after we’ve spent most of our lives predicting it. And, perhaps, we’ve decided to take matters in our own hands and ‘bring it on’ because, if it doesn’t come soon, then didn’t we all seem foolish talking about it all. the. time.”



‘​He seems pretty stoked on this EP, noting that he’d be proud to have this be his final record. Somehow, given this prolific artist’s track record, we doubt it will be. It better not be! Listen to “Anniversary Song” below.

Apocalypse Fetish is out on October 28 via Joyful Noise Recordings.

