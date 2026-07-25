Lou Koller of Sick Of It All Dies at 59 After Cancer Battle

Tragedy strikes for family, friends, and fans of Lou Koller. The hardcore rock legend passed away at 59 years old after a battle with adenocarcinoma cancer. The band posted a statement online breaking the terrible news to their fans.

“It’s with unbelievable sadness that we announce to our worldwide hardcore family the passing of our brother Lou Koller. The level of loss that we feel at this time is overwhelming,” Sick Of It All shared.

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“This year would have marked Sick Of It All’s 40th anniversary as a band, and Lou’s camaraderie, commitment and enthusiasm were always steadfast throughout the years. We have lost a beloved friend and an iconic frontman. Lou had the power to raise everyone’s spirits at our shows with a smile and a sarcastic comment, and he won people over wherever we played, from every culture and every corner of the world.”

Lastly, the group thanked anyone who ever donated to Lou Koller in his time of medical need. “You all helped Lou feel very special and very loved as he battled away these last two years. His battle is over now and he can finally rest. Hopefully he can somehow still see and feel the beautiful, positive mark he left on the world,” they concluded.

Sick Of It All Frontman Lou Koller Passes Away at 59 Years Old

Back in 2024, Koller first revealed the news of a cancerous tumor found in his esophagus. As a result, he had to make the unfortunate call to cancel the band’s summer tour dates in Europe.

“[Doctors] found a tumor in my esophagus that goes into my stomach, and I’ll have to be getting treatment all summer — and of course, with full support of the band,” Lou Koller said at the time. “As soon as they heard it, they were, like, ‘Forget the tour. Just get healthy.’ … They’re all behind me staying home and us staying home. I’ll hopefully beat this thing and see you at the end of the summer … or maybe the winter.”

Lou Koller and his brother Pete formed Sick Of It All back in 1986 with drummer Armand Majidi in Queens, New York. Despite the many different iterations of the band over the years, they became a crucial fixture in the hardcore punk scene. Through constant touring and releasing strong albums like Blood, Sweat And No Tears in 1989, the band cultivated a diehard fanbase.