PREMIERE: Lose Your Mind and Yourself in Loud Lary Ajust’s Dreamlike Video ‘Ondulations’

You know the feeling: time is slowing to a crawl, events become loosely associated with each other. Sometimes it’s not even drugs, sometimes you just lose your mind because you’re that bored. Montreal rap group Loud Lary Ajust have captured that energy–or lack thereof–in their new video for “Ondulations.” Directed by William Fradette, he clip is dreamlike and unsettling, with rappers Loud and Lary finding themselves in various hypnotically mundane, cryptic vignettes. The pinging beat and the duo’s rapping, switching between French and English in the same line, are additionally disorienting.

“The premise of the video was basically to have Loud and Lary in some sort of existential limbo suspended in time,” explains director William Fradette. “The song reflects on their past successes but also has somewhat of a cynical undertone and that’s what I tried to reflect with shots like Loud sitting bored under the Metropolis concert poster or Lary laying in bed while calling people asking for money. We also sprinkled little references like the unfinished James Dean puzzle when Lary talks about having dark thoughts when driving or the itinerary on the US road map (I’ll let you figure this one out).” Watch the video below.

