Louder Than Life Attendee Left Paralyzed After a Man Fell Out of a Tree and Landed on Her

A woman attending the 2026 Louder Than Life festival was left paralyzed after a man fell out of a tree during Knocked Loose’s set and landed on her.

Jamie Ulshoffer and her husband, Conor, were attending the four-day Louisville, Kentucky, fest this past week, when tragedy struck. A man climbed a tree to watch the local hardcore heroes play a surprise small stage set. At some point, he came crashing down while Ulshoffer was below.

Videos by VICE

The man landed on her, causing severe trauma. She was quickly transported to UofL Hospital for emergency treatment. Ulshoffer remains in the hospital’s ICU with no feeling below her waist, as her spine was apparently severed from the fall.

Jamie Ulshoffer’s spine was apparently severed as a result of a man falling out of a tree and landing on her

“I can’t feel my feet. Can’t do anything that I used to,” Ulshoffer told local ABC affiliate WHAS11. “I’m not going to be able to play with the kids.” Her husband added, “We were actually at the backside of the tent, and there’s four trees in the back… We were on the back right corner. I turn around and see her on her back… Then everyone said some dude fell out of a tree.”

According to her spouse, Ulshofffer had previously been diagnosed with bulging and herniated discs. This condition was allegedly the result of a car accident she suffered in 2020.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg issued a statement on Ulshoffer’s incident. “Anytime somebody is injured at one of our events, I feel for them. I’m sorry that happened,” he said. “I don’t know all the circumstances of the individual falling out of a tree, but certainly you’re not supposed to be in the trees at a festival.”

The Louder Than Life attendee who fell on Ulshoffer will not face criminal charges

Police have said they are not treating this as a criminal investigation. Instead, they have deemed it a civil matter. It’s reported that the man fell after a tree limb he was standing on broke.

Incredibly, Ulshoffer says she forgives the man who fell on her. “He shouldn’t have been up there,” she asserted. “Definitely after it just rained, too. Stupid decision. You did this, but I’ll forgive.”

Danny Wimmer Presents, the festival’s organizer, issued a comment on Ulshoffer’s incident. “Due to patient privacy, we are unable to comment on or provide additional details regarding specific medical incidents,” the group said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Ulshoffer with the financial burdens incurred from the accident. At the time of this writing, it has raised nearly $14K.

Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images