Louis Farrakhan Said He Likes Donald Trump Because He’s Not Controlled by Jewish Money

Increasingly, Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump is becoming a Rorschach test of sorts for the American public, revealing all sorts of prejudice and rage as he rolls through the primaries like a wrecking ball with a toupee. Earlier this week, the focus was on former KKK leader David Duke’s endorsement of Trump and the billionaire’s weird reluctance to denounce white supremacists. Then, on Monday night, the Anti-Defamation League reported that Nation of Islam leader Louis Far­rakhan praised Trump because of his lack of ties to Jewish money.

Trump “is the only mem­ber who has stood in front of the Jew­ish com­mu­nity, and said, ‘I don’t want your money,’” Farrakhan said. “Any time a man can say to those who con­trol the pol­i­tics of Amer­ica, ‘I don’t want your money,’ that means you can’t con­trol me. And they can­not afford to give up con­trol of the pres­i­dents of the United States… Not that I’m for Mr. Trump, but I like what I’m look­ing at.”



As outlets including Mediaite have pointed out, that’s not even a particularly anti-Semitic comment by Farrakhan’s standards—the 82-year-old has in the past blamed Jews for 9/11 and referred to them as belonging to the “Synagogue of Satan.”

Trump often says that he’s self-funding his campaign, which isn’t true, but he is independent of many of the usual moneyed interests, which has enabled him to take positions like calling for Medicare to negotiate prices with big pharmaceutical companies. But for Farrakhan—and, presumably, at least a few others who share his views—”no big money donors” translates to “no Jewish donors.”