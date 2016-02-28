Louis van Gaal Flops, No Penalty is Called

This Arsenal vs. Manchester United match was already insane. Enough so that even typically tight-lipped, stony-faced Louis van Gaal is showing a spark of emotion on the sidelines. He got so heated on a call that he jumped up into the technical area, contested the foul, and then decided to mime out the whole thing.

The pundits are saying that his theatrics are enough for Manchester United fans to finally believe he cares for their side. But let’s just see it for what it is: a hilarious dive for the 64-year-old dutchman.



Videos by VICE

Here’s the call that led up to his reaction:

It’s a pity he didn’t get a yellow card for that. I’m talking about Louis van Gaal, of course.