Louisahhh!!! and Maelstrom’s “Friction (Rave Mix)” Could Set the Club on Fire

Nobody pushes dark, floor-crushing techno, like the gang over at Bromance Records. Brodinski’s French outlet has crafted their sound to perfection over the years, and has a vibe and ethos that tests the very endurance of our legs and eardrums with every release. Like many labels and collectives, collaboration is a method in which they continue to craft and push their sound to the limits, and today we get a sneak peak into this type of occurrence, in the form of a new track, “Friction (Rave Mix), from Louisahhh!!! and Maelstrom’s new Friction EP. You can stream it in the player above.

Recorded in Nantes, Paris, and NYC, Louisahhh!!! describes the EP as “a labor of love,” and goes on to wax on how the release references the artist’s shared passion for “raw, shouty dance rock” from the likes of innovators such as Mu, Soulwax, and Playground. She even describes a clip from the EP, and a motto that the crew seems to live and produce by: “We don’t party like anybody and we just warming up.”

“Friction (Rave Mix)” radiates with the artist’s relentless, moody, aim at the dancefloor—perhaps the friction caused by our sneakers grazing the surface in rabid form, might just literally set the club on fire.

What’s techno without a little danger, right?



