Louisville Tricks Duke Into Guarding Wrong Side of Court, Gets Easy Bucket

No. 13 Duke hosted No. 8 Louisville last night and the visitors were not very gracious guests. The Cardinals held a two-point lead to open the second half and made it a four-point lead with an easy layup thanks to some mischievous trickeration: they lined up offensively in one half, but the inbounds pass actually went into the other half court—Louisville’s actual offensive half—which Duke had mistakenly left unguarded.

It otherwise looks like a regular offensive play, with three Cardinals setting up near the basket they would actually be defending as Mariya Moore readied to inbound to Briahanna Jackson. Duke defenders followed suit. No one, and I mean no one, noticed what was happening except Louisville. It took even the broadcasters a few minutes to shake off the cobwebs. Perhaps even better than the execution, was the look of delight on Jackson’s face as she finally got the ball and realized they actually pulled it off:

Videos by VICE

Duke beat Louisville 58-55.



[ESPN]