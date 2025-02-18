Love Gelo’s ‘Tweaker’? Here Are 5 More Ballers Who Write Hits.

Are you one of the millions of people singing: I might swerve, bend that corner, woah!!! along with the former NBA player-turned-hit-rapper Gelo? Hold on, let’s just take a moment to listen to his new hit “Tweaker” again. It’s stickier than a candy store during global warming! Who knew the Ball Brother would be the rapper of 2025? Welcome to the new reality (simulation?).

But the truth is that there has long been a connection between basketball and music. From Marvin Gaye singing the national anthem in 1983 like a boss to the prevalence of big-name rappers in the front rows of playoff games (we see you, Common and E-40), the two are joined together like Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Here, we wanted to explore four more examples of ballers-turned-songwriters. While Gelo is the latest to do it (along with his brother Lonzo), there is a long history of the phenomenon. These are five more hoopers-turned-musicians.

Shaquille O’Neal

While many have tried, Shaq remains the only basketball star with a platinum album. Not only that, but he recorded a track with the iconic lyricist The Notorious B.I.G.

Today, Shaq is a world-famous DJ who plays giant festivals befitting his giant stature. But it all started in 1993 with his platinum album, Shaq Diesel. And his sophomore LP Shaq Fu: Da Return went gold for good measure.

Flau’jae Johnson

The star LSU hooper Flau’jae Johnson is one of the big names in women’s college basketball today. She is averaging nearly 20 points and six rebounds per game for the top-5 team in the NCAA. But off the court, she’s one of the rising stars in all of rap.

Versatile and prolific on the hardwood, she’s the same off it. Able to come from any angle and finish with a splash. She broke out thanks to her performance at the ESPYs and she’s not looking back.

Damian Lillard

The perennial All-Star NBA point guard made a name for himself with the Portland Trailblazers. Today, he’s a star with the Milwaukee Bucks. But between seasons, Dame (aka Dame D.O.L.L.A.) works on his music catalog. He’s released songs with artists like Lil Wayne and Raphael Saadiq, and his draw as a rapper lies in both his confidence and lyrical clarity.

Dame is not a baller who dabbles in raps. He’s a basketball player and he’s a songwriter. Both. At the same time.

Victor Oladipo

When Victor Oladipo hit the NBA, he was a solid player for the Orlando Magic. But when he landed a few years later in Indiana with the Pacers, he became an All-Star and an All-NBA player.

The fellow knows how to work and stick with it. And he’s bringing that same energy to his music, which has already garnered millions of streams on YouTube alone. But he is not like the others on this list, he’s not a rapper first. Instead, he’s a singer and an afrobeats artist. Check out his smooth single, “Song for You,” below.

Chris Webber

The former star at the University of Michigan who made big waves in the NBA with teams like the Sacramento Kings was also a beatmaker. Known for his charming smile and his double-doubles on the court, Webber produced songs for one of the greatest rappers ever, Nas. Specifically his track, “Blunt Ashes,” from the 2006 album, Hip Hop is Dead. It’s a little-known fact amongst basketball and music fans, but it’s true.