Love Indie Games, but Can’t Make It to ‘TooManyGames’? For the First Time in 15 Years, They’re Livestreaming It

TooManyGames is one of the most iconic game showcases, especially for indie titles. If you’re like me and crave anything and everything indie, it’s like the White Whale of showcases. Imagine peak E3, but for games made by small teams. If that sounds like a dream come true, you’re in luck. For the first time since their creation 15 years ago, TooManyGames will be livestreaming the event in a simultaneous broadcast for folks who are stuck at home, like yours truly. I know exactly what I’ll be doing on June 27, and my wallet is already shaking in fear of what they’re going to be showing.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

The Livestream Isn’t All, Either. On Top of New Games, TooManyGames is Putting on an Awards Ceremony

The 15th Annual TooManyGames showcase is going to be bigger and better than ever before for a plethora of reasons. One of the main things that I’m stoked about, personally, is being able to tune in and see what new indies are going to be released soon, in the future, and maybe even on the same day. You can tune in on their official YouTube Channel or their Steam Page on June 27 to see all of the excitement firsthand.

To celebrate the power of Indies, TooManyGames is also putting on their First Annual Awards Ceremony. Looking through the list of nominees, my wishlist is already starting to swell up. There are a ton of amazing titles that have the chance to take home awards, including games like Biped 2 and RailGods of Hysterra, and some of our favorite content creators will be in charge of handing out the awards. Creators like Wulff Den, BeatEmUps, and more will be in attendance, handing them out to the lucky winners. Best part of it all? We can tune in and see all of the amazing new games without needing to leave our homes.

Can’t make it to TooManyGames? Catch all the action from home! 🎮 Panels, guests, tournaments & more will be streaming all weekend long.



📺 Watch live: https://t.co/i1iNf1aQ8s pic.twitter.com/WexEtulyPr — TooManyGames (@TooManyGames) June 23, 2025 Tweet by @TooManyGames on x (Formerly known as Twitter)

Eager to get a sneak peek at what may show up at the event? You can check out the TooManyGames Steam Page to see some of the announced titles, and start wishlisting and buying them today. More than anything? I hope they live-stream the concerts that they’ll be putting on. Having both Crush 40 and Psychostick in the same venue sounds like a dream come true to me. I only wish I could be there.