Love Is a Fake Idea

Definitely two arguments to this one isn’t there – you’ve got the Disney-movie love-is-the-only-pure-energy-that-underpins-the-universe-,-it’s-the-only-thing-that-makes-life-worth-living-,-it-separates-us-from-the-monsters-and-the-beasts-,-it’s-all-around-us which is kind of nice but also very tricky on the puke reflex, and then you’ve got the more prosaic Reddit-moderator love-isn’t-real-is-it-it’s-just-chemicals-and-a-socially-cultivated-trick-of-psychology, which absolutely stinks of ‘reheated a Pot Noodle in the microwave for dinner’ energy. If you don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day then fair play, to be honest, but just be aware there’s going to be more cut-out pink-and-red hearts in shops you go to an instances of public hand-holding are going to be on the increase around this time of year.

YOU HAVE LOST AT VALENTINE’S DAY BUT THEN YOU WERE NEVER REALLY PLAYING ANYWAY