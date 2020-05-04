‘Love Island’ Has Been Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

ITV announced today that there will be no upcoming summer season of Love Island, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Though there are few conditions where the show would thrive more powerfully than in a lockdown scenario – with a captive audience so desperate for drama they’re starting rows with their washing up sponges – the broadcaster says that the pre-show logistics have proved to be too difficult to pull off, with travel restricted, and constantly-reviewed social distancing measures in place throughout Europe.

The show is ITV2’s flagship programme, and its cancellation could result in scheduling difficulties for the network. In a statement, Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Director of Television said, “We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it’s just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.”

“In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question,” Lygo added.

ITV says that Love Island will be back “even stronger” on screens in 2021, though it’s so far unclear whether there will be one or two seasons. Last week it was reported that the channel were considering making the show in Cornwall, but these plans were ultimately abandoned as, according to Lygo, “making it in the UK would not be the same show”.

