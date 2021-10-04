Love Japanese Snacks? Grab ‘Em From Bokksu’s New Online Grocery Store

Not gonna lie: In America, we have pretty decent snack game, from our revered delicacy Flamin’ Hot Cheetos to our penchant for inventing such advanced edible creations as chocolate-hazelnut Uncrustables and Nerds Gummy Clusters.

But if you’ve ever traveled outside the US, you probably know by now that some other parts of the world have really incredible snack juju—with Japan possibly taking the (mochi) cake when it comes to who reigns supreme. Where should we begin? The gazillion incredible flavors of Kit Kats, mochi, gummies, and soda? The delectable aromas of yuzu, sakura, and satsuma? The impeccable textures of crunchy rice crackers, crispy Pocky, and fluffy breads??? If you know, friends, you know.

Which is why we're very excited that Bokksu, an online emporium for amazing Japanese snack subscription boxes, just launched Bokksu Grocery where you can snag all your favorites a la carte. Grape gummies, shrimp chips, Hokkaido butter-flavored chips—the gang's all here.

You can also peruse tea sets, knives, kitchen gear, and Japanese and Japandi-style housewares…

… and other neat stuff, including Sanrio plushies, anime collectibles, and this Spirited Away No-Face balancing game (perfect gift idea for the Hayao Miyazaki film nerd in your life, if you can’t whisk them away to a Taiwanese mountain village):

[Muffled through mouthfuls of chips] Well, we’re hyped.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.