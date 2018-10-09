Love Our Advice Show In Bloom? Come To Our Live Event!

This month, VICE and Minus18 are teaming up for a very special IN BLOOM live event. The evening will celebrate and premiere the our latest episode that was filmed with Minus18 at their recent Queer Ideas Festival.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Archer editor-in-chief Adolfo Aranjuez, contemporary dancer Bailee-Rose Farnham, wellness warrior Cat Franke, and Minus18’s very own QTIPoC Energy Producer and Friendship Facilitator Claire Bostock.

We’ll cap the evening off with a soft drink-fuelled, underage party, supported by Noisey DJs.

Best of all, it’s free. You just need to register here then head on down to Schoolhouse Studios on 12 October at 6PM to join in!