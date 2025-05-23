Love the Rat. Obey the Rat. Shake the Rat. Use Your DualSense To Shake the Rat in ‘Ratshaker’. SHAKE IT.

It’s a rat shake rat world, and you are the RATSHAKER. This charming, deranged, and all-around stellar addition to the world of indie gaming has had me fascinated since I first discovered it in October of 2024. As the name states, RATSHAKER is a game about shaking a rat. But the overarching story, the humor, and the terror that waits beneath the surface of the house are second-to-none.

It’s a fantastic experience, one that could have coasted by on the premise alone. But Sunscorched Studios continues to refine RATSHAKER into something far larger than the sum of its parts. With a PlayStation 5 port on the horizon, grab your DualSense and get ready to ask yourself, “Am I, honestly and truly, shaking my rat, rn?” The answer? A resounding yes. You are, indeed, shaking your rat, rn. But now? It’s in 4K.

Videos by VICE

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Question Everything. Know Nothing. Be The ‘Ratshaker’. Listen to the Rat Moan at You. Wait, Why Did the Rat Just Moan at Me?

After a seemingly successful launch on the Nintendo Switch, alongside a merch deal for a plush RAT with YouTooz, RATSHAKER is on the verge of becoming a cultural phenomenon. It’s held a permanent residency within the halls of my mind ever since the first time I heard the rat scream, but the more folks that can get behind the idea of a rat-tastic good time, the better.

But, even more importantly? On May 28, RATSHAKER is making its debut on PlayStation 5. Complete with gyro-controls so you can shake the rat yourself. I hope that Sony comes out with wrist straps or something that I can put around my controller, because I know I’m gonna be shaking it like Metro Station circa 2007.

As one can clearly surmise from this footage, I am a completely normal and mentally stable individual. https://t.co/QOa68ZO4oI — Ptolemaeus (@_Ptolemaeus_) May 23, 2025 Video via @_Ptolemaeus_ (AKA the voice of the Rat) on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

Especially with the release of the “enhanced” edition of RATSHAKER, this has quickly become one of those indie games that I’ll recommend to anyone. Especially if they have two ears to hear me harp about how much I love it. Am I going to triple-dip so I can experience the joy of shaking the rat myself? Yes, yes, I absolutely am. I must shake the rat once more.