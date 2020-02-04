Lovebox Adds Robyn, Tierra Whack and Lots More to Their 2020 Lineup

Now that January (aka, the first 5,000 weeks of the year) is over, it’s pretty much time to start thinking about summer. As well as every garden sesh and cheap Euro-trip you might have in mind, this is the time of the festival season. If you’re in London – or close – it’s the few months of the year when several of the city’s big parks turn into weekend music festivals.

Last year we announced Lovebox’s return to west London’s Gunnersbury Park, taking place from Friday the 12th of June to Sunday the 14th of June. And today, they’ve added a bunch more names to join their already stellar line-up of headliners Tyler, the Creator, Disclosure and Khalid. These include…

– Everyone’s lonesome in the club anthemic fave, Robyn;

– Noisey 2018 album of the year rap supernova Tierra Whack;

– Literal vibe bringer Kaytranada;

– The quintessential singer of this “Super Sad Generation”, talented newcomer Arlo Parks;

– Living legend behind huge chart and club hits like “Praise You” and “Rockafeller Skank”, Fatboy Slim;

– Plus rapper-single-multi-hyphenate Lava La Rue, this year’s BBC Sound of… nominee Joy Crookes, diasporic genre-shifter GoldLink, and, like, a whole lot more. You can catch up on the news on Lovebox’s site and get tickets here.

