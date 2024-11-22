Lovehoney’s Most Goon-Worthy Black Friday Deals (for All Genders)

Lovehoney is one of my favorite online sex shops. They have a little bit of everything, and its in-house brand produces some great sex toys.

With Black Friday around the corner, I had a look through the deals Lovehoney had on offer and picked out a bunch of products that either gave me or a partner a very good time. There’s something here for everyone, no matter your gender, genitals, or preferences, available for up to 70% off while the Black Friday promotion lasts — have fun.

Quick Look at Lovehoney’s best Black Friday Deals

Womanizer Pro40 Suction Toy for $80 ($19 off)

Womanizer’s Pro 40 is a waterproof suction stimulator that will redefine your relationship to your clitoris. It provides a gentle (or intense) suction stimulation that replicates the sensation of oral sex with shocking fidelity. Seriously, if you’ve never tried one of these, now is the time.

It has six intensity settings and it’s waterproof so you can bring it in the bath (and you absolutely should). This little thing is like having a button that can make you (or a partner) come on demand.

Womanizer Starlet Suction Toy for $49 ($30 off)

The smaller, less robust sister of the Womanizer Pro 40, the Starlet is an adorable little thing. It has four speeds to the Pro40’s six, and isn’t waterproof but it’s every bit as capable of giving you a toe-curling orgasm.

Lovehoney Penguin Clit Sucker for $30 ($30 off)



The Penguin is another suction toy that does a great job of getting my rocks off. The advantage of this one is that the mouth is a little wider than you usually get. Because of that, it’s better at providing indirect stimulation to the clitoris and surrounding tissues — which is great if direct stimulation is a little intense for you.

Lovehoney Glow Rose Suction Toy With Egg Vibrator for $43 ($7 off)



Rose-style suction toys like this one offer a lot of the same benefits that other suction toys do, but because of the shape of the mouth and the surrounding area, you have more surface area to kind of nuzzle around down there.

The additional pressure around the clitoris can be really pleasurable, plus this one comes with an optional internal vibrator that you can pop inside yourself or a partner for some additional stimulation.

Lovehoney Desire Panty Vibrator for $55 ($35 off)



Finally a use for that little pocket in your panties! Lovehoney’s Desire vibrator is designed to slip discreetly into your underwear and provide some added spice whenever (and wherever) you’re feeling like it.

It’s the perfect size to fit into the little gusset pocket most femme underwear has, but it also works great just nestled right up against your genitals. It’s remote controlled, so it’s a lot of fun with a partner or if you’re just feeling lazy. Great for any and all genitals!

Lovehoney Lover Luxe 7-inch Silicone Dildo for $27 ($18 off)



Never underestimate the value of a good dildo. No matter your gender or orientation, having one of these around is more handy than you might realize.

This one is a frosty transparent silicone with a generous 7-inch length, and approachable width. The suction cup base makes it a lot of fun to use in the bath or shower, and it sticks to most flat surfaces pretty well. The flared base makes it a great pick for use with a strap-on.

Lovehoney Thrust Pro Elite Stroker for $250 ($50 off)



Strokers like these are sometimes a little weird but this one is pretty adorable. It’s super soft, the cheeks are springy and squishy, and the internal textures really add a little something extra to the whole experience. I did find it a little difficult to store though. Because of its size it doesn’t fit comfortably in my bedside table, so I just sat it on a bookshelf in my living room. It’s a fun sex toy and a great conversation piece — plus it’s easy to clean, which is mandatory for strokers.

Lovehoney Thrust Pro Stroker for $19 ($11 off)

The Lovehoney Thrust Pro is a discreet little stroker with external labia and a textured interior. It removes from the plastic sleeve easily for cleaning. It can be a little snug if you or your partner’s phallus is on the girthier side, so make sure you use plenty of lube.

Lovehoney Discover Extra Thick Water-Based Lube for $13 ($4 off)



Water-based lubes are my favorite for just about every kind of play, and Lovehoney’s Discover is high on my list of all-time faves. It’s an extra-thick lube so it’s great for anyone with very sensitive genitals, it gives you a nice cushion of lube between you and whichever toy you’re using. That thickness also means it lasts a lot longer than your typical water-based lube, so you won’t have to re-apply it as often.

Lovehoney Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator for $30 ($20 off)

The classic Lovehoney Rose suction toy is a viral favorite for good reason. It simulates the gentle sucking sensation oral sex, and it’s even suitable for people whose genitals are sensitive to direct stimulation. That’s because the mouth is a little wider than it is on other suction toys. This also gives you a much more diffuse, teasing stimulation on the lower intensity settings.

Lovehoney X ROMP Switch Suction Stimulator for $30 ($5 off)

This Lovehoney X ROMP suction toy is a great pick for anyone curious about air pulse toys. The nozzle is soft but firm enough to nudge and nuzzle your way under your hood, and the body fits perfectly into most hand sizes. It’s fairly small which is an added bonus for portability.

Lovehoney Magic Bullet Vibrator for $12 ($5 off)

This is your standard bullet vibrator but packed with ten different vibration settings. It’s the perfect toy for travel, it’s discreet, surprisingly powerful, gets the job done. Plus it’s small enough to fit into almost any toy that has bullet vibe compatibility, like dildos, strap-on harnesses, and more.

Lovehoney Indulge G-Spot and Clit Stimulator for $60 ($20 off)

These little things can be something of an acquired taste, but I love them because you get two great toys in one. The Indulge is a suction stimulator with a G-spot vibrator attached, and it’s designed to fit inside you while the suction part rests over your clitoris. In my experience the sizing is mostly a non-issue for most people. I suggest starting with the insertable end first, then sort of maneuvering it around so the suction mouth rests on the clit comfortably.