Lovehoney’s Holiday Sex Toy Drop Is Here, and It’s Ho-Ho Horny

Not sure what gift will dazzle your long-term partner, situationship, or sexually adventurous person you just started dating? Luckily for you, Lovehoney just dropped its 2023 holiday edit, and it’s filled with all kinds of kinky treats designed to shimmy down your chimney better than Santa ever could. No shade to the man in the hat—any dude wearing that much ermine trim must lay mad pipe—but Lovehoney is the world’s biggest sexual wellness site, which means it has thousands of options tailored to every sexual proclivity. And, this year, its holiday edit is offering everything from stocking stuffers under $20 to festive lingerie that’s way more fun to unwrap than any traditional present. https://go.linkby.com/JQONHETF

Image Courtesy of Lovehoney

We know you’re busy—those White Elephant presents aren’t going to buy themselves—so we scoped out the edit to bring you the best gifts for two, the best gifts for you, and the most elegant penis strokers worthy of replacing your tree topper. Remember: All orders over $49 will ship for free (and arrive in discreet packaging), and, from now until December 20, you can get up to $30 off select lingerie, up to 30% off bondage gear, and up to 50% off Lovehoney brand toys.

Let’s jingle those bells.

The best lingerie

Here’s what you do: Sprint, don’t run, to the faux chinchilla fur blankets that are 50% off at West Elm right now. Then, do the worm until you reach Lovehoney’s lingerie department, where you will be greeted with Moulin Rouge-worthy corsets-cum-bustiers and a slutty Santa thong. Gift the festive threads to your boo, or make yourself the present by slipping into your newly-acquired lingerie, and reclining on that faux-fur throw with two glasses of Champers in hand.

The best gifts for two

Lovehoney’s Wilder Weekend bundle is essentially the horny version of the massive Costco Le Creuset cookware bundle, and it’s now 50% off. The 10-piece rechargeable sex toy kit comes with everything from bullet vibrators to butt plugs and more to keep y’all busy until the snow thaws in the spring. If you’ve always been curious about remote- and app-controlled sex toys, We-Vibe’s high-rated cock-ring-clit-vibe hybrid sex toy is also on sale, and sure would be fun to toss into your suitcase before you jet off to Aruba.

The best gifts for you

Don’t forget to top off your order with a little something for yourself, baby. You’re just a few clicks away from sipping some eggnog and unboxing one of those TikTok-viral rose clitoral vibrators (which actually rock, BTW), or one of Lovehoney’s bestselling Fleshlight male masturbators. The former is especially beloved by reviewers for its ergonomic and aesthetic design, while the latter peen machine has received more than 800 reviews with plenty of glowing anecdotes. As one satisfied customer writes, “Explosive orgasm is not the word, [it’s] like nothing I have ever felt in my life […] especially when you only go half way and the nubs rub your tip.”

The best bondage gifts

It’s cuffing season, aka the perfect time to explore bondage and BDSM gear. Let Lovehoney lead the way with a bestselling soft handcuff and eye mask bundle that tons of pleased reviewers say is excellent for beginners, or these fire-engine-red, under-the-bed arm and ankle restraints that require zero drilling for going to Pound Town.

Happy holidays, nut cracker.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.