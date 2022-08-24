Hold My Fleshlight—Lovehoney’s Male Sex Toys Are up to 50% Off

As Cuffing Season drifts in upon a spooky, horny cloud—think The Fog, but the priest has assless chaps—we’re already thinking about what vibrators and pommel horses to add to our sexy autumnal stew.

First up? A sploosh of PSL (pumpkin spice lube), followed by a seasonal indie classic, The Getting Head Horseman, and a bunch of sex toys that tickle our prostates, stroke our shafts, and fit into our back pocket for on-the-go fun. And nowhere is such bounty riper for the picking than at Lovehoney, one of our favorite sexual wellness retailers and the curators of an epic pre-fall sale on male sex toys. That means you’ll be able to get up to 50% off luxury vibrators from LELO, penis pumps by Doc Johnson, and dozens of Fleshlight brand toys—If you can cream dream it, it’s on-sale.

There’s a lot to pick from at the mega sale, so we’ve done the dirty work for you. The following male sex toys are our ride-or-die picks from the event, chosen for their ability to provide new and exciting sensations to users, and rack-up glowing reviews from real people. Whip out the Amex, and let’s pamper that peen.

You’re stroker-curious

We’re smitten with this trio of travel-sized penis sleeves. Not only is the colorful group—gaggle? clowder? what is the correct plural form for penis sleeves?—offering a three-for-one deal on a sex toy staple, but it also sports a variety of textures to keep you entertained; switch-up the sensations on your shaft with ribbed and bumped textures (ideally, with a heaping teaspoon of lube) and smash that order button while the bundle is 50% off.

Jack frost

What’s not to love about this icy Fleshlight? One of the best-sellers on the site, the Turbo Thrust is a champ at stroking your saucisson with a textured inner sleeve, which is designed to have three unique points of insertion that mimic different areas of the mouth. It consistently receives glowing reviews from its users, who say it’s not only easy to clean but worth the price tag. In the words of one fan, “the stimulation it gives is unparalleled to any masturbator I’ve tried before.” Scoop it while it’s 10% off.

All eyes on you, in the center of the ring

… just like a circus, but hornier. Any cock ring worth its salt should be able to choke out (safely and in a BDSM way) your penis, and give your boner a little extra mileage—but a vibrating cock ring? That’s next-level. A vibrating ring can bring even more tantalizing sensations to your shaft during sex, and this highly rated one is 40% off and has a textured attachment for clitoral stimulation. Someone give it a lifetime achievement award already.

Hit the P-Spot (aka, the male G-spot)

Curious about prostate play? P-spot orgasms are a bit like hitting the male equivalent of the G-spot, and can bring a whole new layer of pleasure to the male orgasm. “On a scale from one to 100, I’d give a penile orgasm a 10 and a prostate orgasm a 100,” Dainis Graveris, a certified sex educator and relationship expert at SexualAlpha told VICE. If you’re new to P-spot stimulation, a lubed-up finger is a great place to start, but so is a slick prostate-targeting vibrator such as the P-Driver, which is 50% off. “It’s so comfortable and stays in,” one reviewer writes, “[the] vibrations are great and [the] patterns are fun.”

Here’s to sales that hit the spot.

