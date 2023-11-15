Hot Gift Alert: Lovehoney’s Sex Toy Advent Calendars Are Almost Sold Out

So it’s mid-November, Thanksgiving is somehow next week (?!), and we can’t blame you if you haven’t even started thinking about gifts. Yep, there are alllll those people in your life, from your mom to your white elephant nemesis, for whom you’ll need to shop. The days on the calendar are falling away faster and faster as we draw closer to the big eggnog bowl in the sky. But there’s one no-brainer gift that will make whomever you’re having sex with very happy, even if that person is just, well, you.

I’m talking about Lovehoney’s forever-popular sex toy advent calendars. In case you’re out of the loop, Lovehoney makes the crème de la crème of one-fun-thing-a-day gifts that will make your December superbly orgasmic (and, of course, your 2024 as well). There are three advent calendars on offer from the online sexual wellness store this year: the 24-piece Lovehoney x Womanizer calendar (sold out—you should have moved faster!); the 12-piece Dream Wand sex toy calendar; and the 12-piece Rose Toy advent calendar.

The Rose Toy advent calendar is an incredibly good value, considering that it’s only $119 right now, and includes a dozen pieces, including the TikTok-famous rose suction vibrator that’s worth $49.99 on its own. You’ll also get a jeweled metal butt plug, a vibrating G-spot dildo, a USB-rechargeable bullet vibe, anal beads, nipple clamps, and more. (Add to cart, stat—it’s currently low in stock.)

The Dream Wand advent calendar is also a grab bag of many of Lovehoney’s greatest hits, including the popular Dream Wand vibrator, vanilla massage oil, a vibrating cock ring, satin restraints, a sandalwood scented candle, and other f*ckable goodies.

Both the Dream Wand and Rose Toy advent calendars are over 50% off right now—so if you’re in the mood for love, make sure to grab them while they’re not only on sale, but before they sell out (and before December rolls around). When it comes to sex, * take your time * , but when it comes to these red-hot gifts, you’ve gotta rush.

Check out all of Lovehoney’s sexy advent calendars over at Lovehoney.

