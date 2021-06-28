Get Up to 70% Off Sex Toys at Lovehoney’s Summer Sale and Enjoy the ‘Gasms

Lovehoney is one of our fave sets, both for its massive selection and its oft-amazing deals, deals, deals. We’ve shared their marked-down BDSM gear, their super-sweet discount for essential workers, and their low, low prices on Fleshlights and toys for men. Now, they’re kicking off their month-long summer sale—the first phase of which starts today! [airhorn]

So what are we in for this time? Discounts of up to 70 percent on sex toys and lingerie, as well as bondage and essential gear. Looking for a dope deal on a clitoral suction toy, mens masturbator, or cult-fave vibe? Lovehoney is beckoning.

Videos by VICE

The first phase of the sale will run until July 5, then the items will be swapped for more sexy faves to give you IMAX-big Os. Here’s what we recommend from what’s in that salacious sale section as we speak:

A rabbit vibrator for a sensitive clitoris

It’s dildo, it’s a disco ball, it’s headbanger’s ball (the shaft rotates on this bunny); This one-human-jugband vibe has 3 speeds and 7 patterns that are all easily controllable through the buttons at the base, so you’re no longer pushing and moving through them like guesswork (as happens on some of the most beautiful, minimal vibrators). It’s also made of a soft silicone for sensitive clitorises, and is waterproof.

Baby’s first bondage

Working your way up to hog tying your hunny? Bondage cuffs like this are the perfect bridge into that kinky realm. This set of four, buckle-fastened leather cuffs can pretty much go anywhere you can fasten them (each cuff extends to 70 inches), are easily adjustable, and can be worn on the feet or hands.

A mini wand that makes the perfect sidekick

A vibrator is one of the things you might not think to bring on vacation, but totally need (or that will, at least, make your trip more pleasurable. Having a solid 8 inch wand in your sex toy rotation is like having EVOO stocked in your cupboard. It’s versatile, straightforward, and just makes sense.

This cult suction vibrator

Outdated name, wonderful sex toys. Even after all these years, Womanizer is one of the reigning champs of clitoral suction vibrators, thanks largely to their soft silicone, and the brand’s patented PleasureAir Technology. Meaning: The toy stimulates the clitoris without actually touching it with a blend of suction and pulsating rhythms.

A super highly rated Fleshlight masturbator

Light, translucent, and made of realistic-feeling SuperSkin, the Flight Aviator is a top-rated Fleshlight toy for good reason. Ideal for “discreet storage and transport,” it’s full of specially designed “pleasure rings” for mind-blowing stroking action, and it can be mounted to a wall or in the shower, to make it hands-free. Plus, right now, it’s 40% off.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. VICE may receive a small commission if you buy through the links on our site.

Lovehoney Jessica Rabbit 10 Function Silver Rabbit Vibrator $79.99 at Lovehoney Buy Now

DOMINIX Deluxe Leather Cuffs Bedroom Restraint Kit $59.99 at Lovehoney Buy Now

Lovehoney Dream Wand Rechargeable Mini Massage Wand Vibrator $79.99 at Lovehoney Buy Now

Womanizer Starlet 2 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator $79.00 at Lovehoney Buy Now