Get Up to 70% Off Tons of Fun Things to Masturbate With at Lovehoney’s Sale

Bored with all of your sex toys again? Go tell it to Coochie Mountain, mate. There are so many sex toy sales during the spring and summer months, from Masturbation May events to CBD lube savings, and it’s up to you to roll up those Diesel jeans and get ankle-deep in something that makes you see stars when you cum.

… But we also know that you’re too hot, busy, and lazy to sniff out sex toy sales. That’s OK! You have us, your horny court jesters, to pluck the best sex toy deals from Lovehoney’s Wet Hot Summer Sale, where the goods are up to 70% off and an extra $20 off when you spend over $100 with the code SUMMER.

If you have ever wanted a prostate massager that looks like an ice sculpture trident, now is the time. If you are curious about what those TikTok-viral rose vibrators actually feel like on your clit (TL;DR: Great), Lovehoney is slinging a special black bud on sale. Remember: Idle hands are the Devil’s playground, so let’s slip an affordable, textured cock ring into those hands to help you ascend to angel status.

An app-controlled rabbit vibrator

Rabbit vibrators are one of God’s greatest multitaskers, because they are designed to stimulate both the G-spot and clitoris to help you reach Level 11 Illuminati status/an Earth-shaking, combined orgasm. This We-Vibe x Lovehoney collaboration has blessed us with a rabbit vibrator whose shaft has a little extra curve for even more effortless G-spot stimulation. Plus, the vibrator is app-enabled, which means you and/or a partner can toy with the settings and patterns from a distance and use it to get creative with roleplay. Cop it while it’s 20% off.

Discreet vibrators for travel

Listen, TSA really does not care about your sex toys. I have never had an agent pull out a device from my luggage, although I do hope that they think, “Wow, this baddie is packing the luxury LELO Enigma Cruise vibrator” as they scan my crusty luggage. But sometimes you want a more discreet and compact sex toy for travel and vacation because, well, you have contraband Ibiza souvenirs to fit into that carry-on. I can’t recommend those TikTok-viral rose clitoral vibrators enough for travel, because they’re no bigger than a Poké Ball and deliver some Eternatus-sized ‘gasms. Most of the roses that I have ridden were red, but this black bud from the surprisingly amazing Fifty Shades of Grey sex toy line is a sick aesthetic switch-up. Stick it in your basket (and your basket) at 40% off.

We will never not preach the gospel of Lovehoney’s bestselling textured cock ring. It’s tiny, rechargeable, includes two loops for hugging your horny bits, and is endowed with nubs for clitoral stimulation. As one reviewer writes about the high-rated penis ring, the texture portion “definitely helps cover more surface area if needed/wanted,” so get your ring toss on while it’s 40% off.

The butt stuff smorgasbord

Into butt stuff? Then you’re probably into learning all the new textures, shapes, and beads that can play inside your sweet peach. This bundle from Lovehoney is a six-part feast that includes an enema for fresh booty prep, two butt plugs, anal beads, a bullet vibrator, and a prostate massager. Whether you’ve been a canary in the hole mine for a long time or are totally new to anal play, this is the tool kit of a derrière lover’s dreams. Smash that order button while it’s 50% off.

Put this prostate massager in MoMA

Aneros makes some of the best prostate massagers in the game, including this 20% off ice sculpture that deserves its own pedestal. It has a 4.5-star average rating from over 80 reviewers at Lovehoney, including one fan who writes, “[This new Aneros massager] takes things to a much higher level. Just lie back with very slow subtle muscle contractions, and the pleasure just keeps building.”

Faux snakeskin hogties

There is a lot of tacky and cheap BDSM gear out there, and while we love it in a back street 90s sex shop kind of way, there’s something so enticing—inspiring, even—about a really gorgeous pair of restraints. Hang this set of 30% off faux snakeskin ankle and wrist restraints from this hand-shaped Areaware wall hook to prove to your Hinge date that you’re Dada and Daddy.

The Pride ‘fit

It’s going to be so crazy when you and stylish ally/denim stan Julia Fox cross paths at NYC’s Dyke March, and start street twerking in uncuhjamz tongues in these micro-micro faux jorts. God is good, and Lovehoney is even gooder with their 40% off discount.

[Enema blasts to outer space.]

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.