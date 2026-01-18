Lovehoney’s Valentine’s Day Sale Is Basically Your Permission Slip to Have Better Sex

Lovehoney has always sat in that sweet spot between actually fun and legitimately well-made. It’s playful without being cringe, sex-positive without being preachy, and—crucially—it doesn’t treat pleasure like a punchline or a luxury item only the bravest among us deserve.

This is your reminder that Valentine’s season is peak Lovehoney time. This time of year, the brand goes big on bundles, limited-edition drops, and discounts that actually make upgrading your nightstand drawer feel justified. Whether you’re shopping with a partner, shopping for a partner, or shopping very intentionally for yourself (no shame in your game), this is when Lovehoney shines. Their Valentine’s Day sale (offering up to 70% off on way too many items to name) is less about novelty heart-shaped nonsense and more about tried-and-true crowd-pleasers and playful surprises designed to be used, not just unwrapped and forgotten.

Videos by VICE

You can also stack an extra 15% off with code AFF-VICE for a limited time. Basically, run, don’t walk.

HAVE BETTER SEX, FOR HER: 8 Best Sex Toys for Women (That I Tested Myself)

Five Rad Gifts to Give to your lover or Yourself for Valentine’s Day

Below are five standout picks from Lovehoney’s Valentine’s Day sale that are equal parts cool, confidence-boosting, and genuinely fun for you, your lover, or both!

Lovehoney Heart Duo Clitoral Suction and Licking Stimulator

Cute without being gimmicky, this heart-shaped toy delivers a one-two punch of clitoral suction and gentle “licking” sensations. It’s designed to mimic oral stimulation in a way that feels intentional, not mechanical, making it a standout for solo sessions or partnered play. Bonus: it looks sweet enough to leave out, which is saying something.

Lovehoney Romance Gift Set (12-Piece)

If you want options without overthinking it, this kit is the move. The Romance Gift Set covers a little bit of everything—vibes, accessories, and playful extras—so you can experiment without committing to a single sensation. It’s perfect for couples who want to explore together or anyone curious about trying new things without building a cart from scratch.

Lovehoney Oh! Cherry Orgasm Balm

This cult-favorite balm is all about subtle enhancement, not overwhelming intensity. A small dab creates a warming, tingling sensation that heightens sensitivity and makes everything feel just a bit more dialed up. It’s low-effort, travel-friendly, and ideal if you want something that feels intimate without pulling out a full toy arsenal.

Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator

Yes, it’s from that franchise, but this “Fifty Shades” toy has earned its reputation beyond the branding. With dual stimulation and powerful vibration patterns, it’s a classic rabbit that delivers reliable results. It’s especially great for users who already know what they like and want a toy that doesn’t mess around.

Lovehoney Ignite 20-Function Finger Vibrator

Small, flexible, and surprisingly powerful, the Ignite finger vibrator is all about precision. It slips easily into partnered play, enhances touch rather than replacing it, and offers a range of vibration modes that let you experiment without feeling overwhelmed. Think of it as a secret weapon, not the main event.

HAVE BETTER SEX, FOR HIM: 11 Best Sex Toys for Men, According to Horny Reviewers