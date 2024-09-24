This Christmas, Unwrap $600 of Sex Toys in Lovehoney’s $199 Advent Calendar

Yes, I am fully aware that it is only September and the pumpkins are still ripening in ye olde patch. However, I am also fully aware that Lovehoney makes the most popular Sex Toy Advent Calendars in the game, and they have a reputation for selling out. To guarantee you and your beau have the merriest horniest holiday season, you’ll want to snag your Lovehoney 24-Day X Womanizer Couple’s Sex Toy Advent Calendar 2024 now.

The Lovehoney 24-Day X Womanizer Couple’s Sex Toy Advent Calendar 2024 makes any other advent calendar seem measly and lame. One Lindt Truffle per day? No thanks. Christmas is the season of giving. Of generosity and abundance—and (though less commonly proclaimed) it’s about taking immense pleasure in receiving all that’s being given to you. What could embody this true spirit of Christmas more than you and your partner spending 24 days giving and receiving Os? Let God’s will be done through this bundle of 24 different sex toys—which amount to a $600 value.

Videos by VICE

Now, just because the holidays are about being generous does not mean that one can’t also be generous in their pursuit of a good deal. Even though this is $600 worth of lusty loot, the calendar sells for only $199. The calendar includes some of the most popular, premium toys on Lovehoney, including the air-pressured, clitoral-stimulating Womanizer Liberty 2 (worth $99) and the app-controlled, hands-free partner-controlled vibrator We-Vibe Sync Lite (worth $89). These two toys account for nearly the full cost of the calendar, making everything else essentially free.

In addition to featuring some of the best vibrators, Lovehoney’s advent calendar also has its share of deluxe BDSM accessories you’ll be sure to love whether that’s your kink or you’re just exploring.

Some Lovehoney reviewers couldn’t wait for the holiday season and have gotten in on the fun already. One says, “We got to try out stuff we wouldn’t normally think of buying. Some of the toys were definitely out of our comfort zone, but that was part of the fun! It pushed us to try new things, share some laughs, and discover what we liked. It turned out to be a great way to mix things up and keep things fresh.” He adds, “Overall, the calendar was a fun way to add some variety and spontaneity to our relationship. If you’re looking for a playful way to explore new things with your partner, I’d definitely say give it a shot. It’s a fun experience and a great way to connect!”

Another reviewer sums up the calendar rather succinctly: “We both had a lot of orgasms.”

My Christmas wish for all of you.