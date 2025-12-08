Here’s the thing about holiday shopping: you can only give someone so many scarves before it starts to feel like a personality flaw. If you’re already spending cuffing season hibernating with one person (or a roster), why not lean in and buy them something that will actually make the long nights more interesting? Lovense has basically become the gold standard for app-connected sex toys, especially for long-distance couples and “we want to push this a little” pairs, and their current deals make it way easier to justify tossing one in your cart along with the boring stuff. Whether you’re shopping for a partner, a sneaky situationship, or yourself, these eight sex toys are the standouts.

MORE FOR YOU AND YOUR SEX LIFE: Score Free Sex Toys at Lovehoney

Videos by VICE

Best G-Spot Egg Vibrator: Lovense Lush 4

Lush 4 is the classic Lovense “I look innocent, I absolutely am not” toy: a wearable egg vibe that tucks against the G-spot and stays hidden under clothes while you go about your Very Normal Evening. It’s designed to be discreet and snug, but the app-controlled vibrations are anything but subtle, which is the whole point if you’re trying to spice up date night or torment your partner from across the room. The latest version charges faster, lasts longer, and even has a little LED glow so you can tell when it’s connected and ready to go.

Best Vibrating Panties: Lovense Ferri

Ferri is Lovense’s take on vibrating panties that sit right up against the clitoris, stay put, and stay quiet while you pretend to care about the restaurant’s specials. Everything is controlled through the Lovense app, so your partner can dial things up from across the table, the city, or the planet. It’s small, sneaky, and built for people who hear “office party,” “NYE pregame,” or “Christmas Eve dinner with your parents” and think, “What if we made this a little more fun?”

Best Long-Distance Relationship Sex Toy: Lovense Nora & Max 2 Set

If your relationship lives half in FaceTime and half in flight searches, the Nora & Max 2 set is basically your long-distance starter pack. Nora is a rotating, vibrating rabbit-style toy, and Max 2 is a penis stroker; the two sync so each toy responds to what the other is doing in real time. You can control each other’s toys through the Lovense app or just let the paired mode run, which is kind of adorable and filthy at the same time.

Best Vibrating Mini Wand: Lovense Domi 2

Domi 2 is smaller than your average full-size wand but still delivers those deep, rumbly vibrations people buy wands for in the first place. The short handle and compact head make it easy to maneuver alone or during partnered sex without feeling like you’ve dragged a household appliance into bed. Because it’s app-connected, you can hand over control, set patterns, or pair it with different accessories to get creative with gender play and power dynamics.

Best Penis Massager: Lovense Gush 2

Gush 2 is a penis massager built for everything from “curious first toy” to “I am actively edging on purpose.” It wraps around the shaft with an adjustable band so you can go hands-free, then uses vibration to focus on frenulum and shaft stimulation. The app lets you customize patterns, intensity, and pacing, so you can keep things gentle, push yourself into stamina training, or let a partner run the whole show from afar. If you’re shopping for a guy who swears he’s “hard to impress,” this is a loud way to prove him wrong.

Best Thrusting Vibrating Dildo: Lovense Gravity

Gravity is Lovense’s thrusting dildo, for when regular vibration feels quaint. It combines automatic thrusting with vibration, so you’re getting motion and buzz in one setup, all programmable through the app. The suction base means you can stick it to a shower wall, floor, or headboard and adjust angles until everything hits just right.

Best Thrusting Blowjob Machine: Lovense Solace Pro

Solace Pro is for the tech guy who already has every gadget except “smart blowjob robot that syncs to his games.” It’s a thrusting stroker designed to mimic oral sex, with customizable modes and speeds you can tune exactly how you like. The wild part is the integration: it can sync with videos, cam sites, or games so the toy responds to whatever you’re watching or playing in real time, and it works with VR and scripts if you want to go full cyborg horny.

Best Prostate Massager: Lovense Edge 2

Edge 2 is Lovense’s prostate toy, and it’s built for people who actually want to find and stay on the prostate, not just vaguely hope. The angled, adjustable head is designed to apply consistent pressure without feeling like a brick, and it’s comfortable enough to wear for longer sessions. You can control it yourself or hand the app to someone else and let them play puppet master from wherever. If someone is ready to see what the hype is about prostate orgasms, this is a pretty excellent way to start.

The nice thing about these toys is they cover pretty much every scenario: long-distance couples, quiet freaks who love public play, people who want more control, people who want to surrender it, and anyone who just wants to make the most of a very cold, very dark month. You can absolutely still buy them a candle and a sweater—but if you throw one of these in, you’re basically gifting both of you something to do until spring.









